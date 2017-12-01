Scouting the Standouts from the Cardinals 2011 Draft

The Cardinals won their 11th World Series championship in 2011, and their banner definitely overlooks their draft class. Nonetheless, we’ll ‘scout the standouts’ from the 2011 MLB Draft today!

Infielder Kolten Wong was drafted by the Cardinals in the first round out of the University of Hawaii. Wong made it to the Majors by 2013, and he has appeared in over 100 games each season since 2014.

Statistically, the 2017 season was Wong’s best at the big-league level. Despite being limited to just 108 games by left elbow, right triceps, and a back injury, Wong maintained a 107 wRC+. The Cardinals second baseman slashed .285/.376/.412 in 411 plate appearances and performed to a 2.1 WAR.

St. Louis’s 11th round selection was right-hander Seth Maness. Maness was drafted out of East Carolina University and was an integral part of the big-league ‘pen from the 2013 through 2015 seasons.

2011 Cardinals Draft results

Famous among Cardinals fans for his ability to garner double plays, Maness induced 39 double plays in 160 opportunities across 215 games those three seasons - about 24 percent of the time. Maness’ best season was his 2014 campaign, when he posted a 2.91 ERA over 80 1/3 frames.

The final player to be highlighted today is right-hander Ryan Sherriff, a reliever who made his big-league debut in 2017. Sherriff made it to Triple-A Memphis by 2014, but it took a few years before a role in the St. Louis bullpen became available.

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports At age 27, Ryan Sherriff made his big-league debut for the Cardinals.

Sherriff went 2-1 in 13 appearances for the Cardinals in 2017, pitching to a 3.14 ERA in 14 1⁄ 3 frames. The right-handed hurler whiffed 15 and walked four batters with a 1.19 WHIP.

