Sean Manaea didn't realize he was no-hitting the Red Sox until the eighth inning

Saturday night Oakland Athletics southpaw Sean Manaea twirled the first no-hitter of the 2018 season. He banked the molten-hot Boston Red Sox (OAK 3, BOS 0) and made it look easy across 108 pitches.

Manaea, however, did not realize he had a no-hitter going until the eighth inning. Shortstop Marcus Semien dropped a pop-up in shallow center field earlier in the game, and Manaea assumed it was scored a base hit. It was not. Semien was charged with an error. Here's the play:

After the game Manaea told reporters it wasn't until he glanced at the scoreboard later in the game that he realized he was working on a no-hitter. Here he is talking about it during his postgame press conference:

Sean Manaea thought Marcus Semien’s error was a hit & didn’t realize he had a no-hitter until 8th inning. Classic stuff from the young #Athletics left hander.pic.twitter.com/ELRxI09Y5v — John Dickinson (@JDJohnDickinson) April 22, 2018

Stories like this can be hard to believe -- dude, how do you not realize you're throwing a no-hitter?!? -- but I totally buy it. Pitchers get so locked in on their game plan and so zoned in during starts that it can be easy to shift focus after the dropped pop-up and begin thinking about the next hitter.

As for the play itself ... yeah, that's usually scored a base hit. It was not a routine play at all, and whenever an infielder is unable to make an over-the-shoulder catch like that, he's usually given the benefit of the doubt and not charged with an error. In this instance, Semien will happily take one for Manaea.