After getting rained out Thursday, the Atlanta Braves began the new season Friday afternoon against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Zack Wheeler vs. Spencer Strider pitching duel lived up to its billing, then the Braves hung seven runs on Philadelphia's bullpen in the eighth inning. Atlanta won the game 9-3 (box score).

It was not all good news for Atlanta, however. All-Star catcher Sean Murphy exited the game after taking an awkward swing in the seventh inning, and he is headed to the injured list with an left oblique strain, manager Brian Snitker announced after the game (via The Athletic). Chadwick Tromp will be recalled to fill the roster spot.

Here is Murphy's injury. He took the swing and immediately grabbed at his side:

The Braves won't know the severity of the injury or how long Murphy will be sidelined until he undergoes further testing. Obliques are delicate and can take weeks to heal. The Braves and Phillies have a 4:05 p.m. ET game Saturday, so Atlanta needed to make a quick IL decision on Murphy to ensure it can get a new catcher in town in time for Saturday's game.

Murphy, 29, joined the Braves in a three-team, nine-player trade with the Oakland Athletics and Milwaukee Brewers in Dec. 2022. He was an All-Star last season, his first with the Braves. It was an uneven year though: Murphy hit 17 home runs with a .999 OPS in the first half, then slumped down to a .585 OPS with only four home runs in the second half.

Atlanta has a more than capable catcher ready to take over in Travis d'Arnaud. Now 35, d'Arnaud would start on more than a few other teams, and he owns a .256/.315/.446 batting line in four seasons with the Braves. He is not the defender Murphy is -- few catchers are -- though d'Arnaud is more than qualified to step in behind the plate during Murphy's absence.

Friday's win was Atlanta's second straight Opening Day win. Prior to 2023, the Braves had lost four straight Opening Days and eight of their previous 11 Opening Days. The Braves won 104 games and their sixth straight NL East title last season, though they were eliminated by the Phillies in the NLDS for the second straight year.