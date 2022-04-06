mariners-logo-getty.png
Getty Images

The Seattle Mariners have not made the postseason since 2001, but they are hoping 2022 is their year to get back to October. The M's added reigning American League Cy Young winner Robbie Ray, among others, to their roster over the offseason, and will attempt to crack MLB's expanded postseason field in 2022.

Seattle starts its season on Friday, April 8 against Minnesota after the team's originally scheduled opener on April 7 was postponed due to weather. 

Trying to watch the Mariners in 2022? Most games will be aired live on Roots Sports Northwest, and those games can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free) for regional viewers.

2022 Mariners TV, streaming info

TV channel: Roots Sports Northwest
Live streamfuboTV (for regional viewers)
Mariners games on ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 and MLB Network are also available on fuboTV 

2022 Mariners April schedule

DATEOPPTIME / TVVENUE
Apr 8, 2022@Minnesota4:10 pmTarget Field
Apr 9, 2022@Minnesota2:10 pmTarget Field
Apr 10, 2022@Minnesota2:10 pmTarget Field
Apr 11, 2022@Minnesota7:40 pmTarget Field
Apr 12, 2022@Chi. White Sox4:10 pmGuaranteed Rate Field
Apr 13, 2022@Chi. White Sox7:10 pmMLBNGuaranteed Rate Field
Apr 14, 2022@Chi. White Sox2:10 pmGuaranteed Rate Field
Apr 15, 2022vsHouston9:42 pmT-Mobile Park
Apr 16, 2022vsHouston9:10 pmT-Mobile Park
Apr 17, 2022vsHouston4:10 pmMLBNT-Mobile Park
Apr 19, 2022vsTexas9:40 pmT-Mobile Park
Apr 20, 2022vsTexas9:40 pmT-Mobile Park
Apr 21, 2022vsTexas9:40 pmMLBNT-Mobile Park
Apr 22, 2022vsKansas City9:40 pmT-Mobile Park
Apr 23, 2022vsKansas City9:10 pmT-Mobile Park
Apr 24, 2022vsKansas City4:10 pmT-Mobile Park
Apr 26, 2022@Tampa Bay6:40 pmTropicana Field
Apr 27, 2022@Tampa Bay6:40 pmTropicana Field
Apr 28, 2022@Tampa Bay1:10 pmTropicana Field
Apr 29, 2022@Miami6:40 pmloanDepot park
Apr 30, 2022@Miami6:10 pmloanDepot park