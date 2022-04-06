The Seattle Mariners have not made the postseason since 2001, but they are hoping 2022 is their year to get back to October. The M's added reigning American League Cy Young winner Robbie Ray, among others, to their roster over the offseason, and will attempt to crack MLB's expanded postseason field in 2022.

Seattle starts its season on Friday, April 8 against Minnesota after the team's originally scheduled opener on April 7 was postponed due to weather.

Trying to watch the Mariners in 2022? Most games will be aired live on Roots Sports Northwest, and those games can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free) for regional viewers.

2022 Mariners TV, streaming info

TV channel: Roots Sports Northwest

Live stream: fuboTV (for regional viewers)

Mariners games on ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 and MLB Network are also available on fuboTV

2022 Mariners April schedule