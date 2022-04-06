The Seattle Mariners have not made the postseason since 2001, but they are hoping 2022 is their year to get back to October. The M's added reigning American League Cy Young winner Robbie Ray, among others, to their roster over the offseason, and will attempt to crack MLB's expanded postseason field in 2022.
Seattle starts its season on Friday, April 8 against Minnesota after the team's originally scheduled opener on April 7 was postponed due to weather.
Trying to watch the Mariners in 2022? Most games will be aired live on Roots Sports Northwest, and those games can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free) for regional viewers.
2022 Mariners TV, streaming info
TV channel: Roots Sports Northwest
Live stream: fuboTV (for regional viewers)
Mariners games on ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 and MLB Network are also available on fuboTV
2022 Mariners April schedule
|DATE
|OPP
|TIME / TV
|VENUE
|Apr 8, 2022
|@Minnesota
|4:10 pm
|Target Field
|Apr 9, 2022
|@Minnesota
|2:10 pm
|Target Field
|Apr 10, 2022
|@Minnesota
|2:10 pm
|Target Field
|Apr 11, 2022
|@Minnesota
|7:40 pm
|Target Field
|Apr 12, 2022
|@Chi. White Sox
|4:10 pm
|Guaranteed Rate Field
|Apr 13, 2022
|@Chi. White Sox
|7:10 pmMLBN
|Guaranteed Rate Field
|Apr 14, 2022
|@Chi. White Sox
|2:10 pm
|Guaranteed Rate Field
|Apr 15, 2022
|vsHouston
|9:42 pm
|T-Mobile Park
|Apr 16, 2022
|vsHouston
|9:10 pm
|T-Mobile Park
|Apr 17, 2022
|vsHouston
|4:10 pmMLBN
|T-Mobile Park
|Apr 19, 2022
|vsTexas
|9:40 pm
|T-Mobile Park
|Apr 20, 2022
|vsTexas
|9:40 pm
|T-Mobile Park
|Apr 21, 2022
|vsTexas
|9:40 pmMLBN
|T-Mobile Park
|Apr 22, 2022
|vsKansas City
|9:40 pm
|T-Mobile Park
|Apr 23, 2022
|vsKansas City
|9:10 pm
|T-Mobile Park
|Apr 24, 2022
|vsKansas City
|4:10 pm
|T-Mobile Park
|Apr 26, 2022
|@Tampa Bay
|6:40 pm
|Tropicana Field
|Apr 27, 2022
|@Tampa Bay
|6:40 pm
|Tropicana Field
|Apr 28, 2022
|@Tampa Bay
|1:10 pm
|Tropicana Field
|Apr 29, 2022
|@Miami
|6:40 pm
|loanDepot park
|Apr 30, 2022
|@Miami
|6:10 pm
|loanDepot park