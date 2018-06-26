Sergio Romo almost starts a brawl because he 'felt disrespected' by a player trying hard three weeks ago
Sergio Romo knows how to hold a grudge, apparently
The Rays on Tuesday edged the Nationals by a score of 1-0 (box score). While that sounds taut enough, things reached another level after the last out.
Sergio Romo was summoned to escape a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the ninth, and escape he did. Following his game-ending strikeout of Michael Taylor, Romo didn't spare the emotions. What you're about to see almost touched off a brawl ...
And here's the explanation for Romo's outburst ...
All right, so this is in reference to Taylor's swiping third base back on June 6 in the sixth inning with Romo on the mound and the Nats leading 9-2. Wilson Ramos' throw was wide, and Taylor scurried home with the 10th run of the game. Here's the play in question ...
So, yes, Romo has been emotionally clutching a stolen base from three weeks ago, and it all led up to this. Players can police behavior however they want -- that slice of the game belongs to them. However, we're free to point out when those rules of decorum are dumb. This, people, is dumb.
We're talking about a stolen base in the sixth inning. We're also talking about Major League Baseball. This writer would submit that there's no such thing as "running up the score" in professional sports.
Your job, for which you are paid, is to prevent the opposition from scoring in the manner unique to your sport. If you don't do that, then you are to blame, regardless of score and regardless of inning/time on the clock. Presumably, we're not dealing with the tender feelings of youth baseball, and you get whatever you deserve when it comes to the scoreboard.
If MLB comes to the conclusion that players should stop competing at a certain point, then they should institute a slaughter rule. Otherwise, don't get Mad On Field when ballplayers play baseball from start to finish. The logical extension of all of this is that hitters shouldn't swing very hard or run out ground balls when the score is lopsided in their favor. Let me know when we get there.
