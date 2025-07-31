The Toronto Blue Jays are adding a former Cy Young winner to their rotation. Toronto has acquired right-hander Shane Bieber from the Cleveland Guardians for righty pitching prospect Khal Stephen, the team announced.

Bieber, 30, has not appeared in a major league game since April 2, 2024. He had Tommy John surgery soon thereafter and is currently on a minor-league rehab assignment. Bieber threw four innings and 59 pitches in a Double-A start on Tuesday, so he is nearing a return to the majors. He has 1.59 ERA with 21 strikeouts and one walk in four rehab starts and 11 ⅓ rehab innings.

The Blue Jays have five veteran starters at the moment -- Chris Bassitt, José Berríos, Kevin Gausman, Eric Lauer, Max Scherzer -- though a healthy Bieber is potentially an impact pitcher. Lauer has bullpen experience and Scherzer has battled a nagging thumb injury all year. More pitching depth is never a bad thing, especially high-end pitching depth like Bieber.

For Toronto, this trade is more about raising the team's ceiling in October than it is about simply getting to the postseason. They have a four-game lead in the division and a comfortable lead on a postseason berth in general. The Blue Jays don't need Bieber to get to the postseason. They want him on the mound and making a difference once they're there.



Bieber has spent his entire career with the Guardians. He became a free agent after last season and returned to Cleveland on what amounted to a one-year contract worth $14 million guaranteed. He is making $10 million in 2025 and the deal includes a $16 million player option with a $4 million buyout for 2026. Bieber is expected to decline the player option, so he's likely a rental.



Stephen, 22, is one of the biggest breakout prospects in the minors this year. He has a 2.06 ERA with 99 strikeouts in 91 ⅔ innings while reaching Double-A. Baseball America ranked Stephen the fifth best prospect in the Blue Jays' system in their midseason update, and said he has "midrotation upside but is more than likely a No. 5 starter with a middle relief floor."

The Blue Jays are 64-46 and tied for the American League's best record. Cleveland is 54-54 and only 2 ½ games behind the third wild card spot, though they are expected to continue selling at the deadline. Outfielder Steven Kwan and several relievers could be moved.