Shin-Soo Choo becomes MLB's all-time home run leader among Asian players with walk-off dinger

The walk-off was his 176th career homer, giving him more than Hideki Matsui

Two of the worst teams in baseball met in Arlington on Saturday as the Texas Rangers hosted the Kansas City Royals. Going into the game the Royals had the second-worst record in baseball at 17-34, while the Rangers had the sixth-worst record at 21-32.

It took 10 innings, but the Rangers outlasted the Royals on Saturday for a walk-off victory (TEX 4, KC 3). Shin-Soo Choo did the honors with a walk-off dinger. To the action footage:

That was home run No. 8 of the season for Choo, and, more notably, it was career home run No. 176. He is now the all-time leader in homers among Asian players. Here's the top five:

  1. Shin-Soo Choo: 176 (and counting)
  2. Hideki Matsui: 175
  3. Ichiro Suzuki: 117
  4. Kenji Johjima: 48
  5. Tadahito Iguchi: 44

There is no doubt Ichiro is the greatest Asian player in MLB history. He was never much of a home run hitter, however, which is why Choo and Matsui are so far ahead of the pack in homers.

Overall, the 35-year-old Choo is hitting .259/.359/.423 on the season. He is signed for another two seasons beyond this one, so while he is no longer the hitter he was during his prime, Choo has a pretty good chance to become the first Asian player in MLB history to reach 200 career home runs.

CBS Sports Writer

Mike Axisa joined CBS Sports in 2013. He has been a member of the BBWAA since 2015 and has previously written about both fantasy baseball and real life baseball for MLBTradeRumors.com, FanGraphs.com, RotoAuthority.com,... Full Bio

