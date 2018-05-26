Shin-Soo Choo becomes MLB's all-time home run leader among Asian players with walk-off dinger
The walk-off was his 176th career homer, giving him more than Hideki Matsui
Two of the worst teams in baseball met in Arlington on Saturday as the Texas Rangers hosted the Kansas City Royals. Going into the game the Royals had the second-worst record in baseball at 17-34, while the Rangers had the sixth-worst record at 21-32.
It took 10 innings, but the Rangers outlasted the Royals on Saturday for a walk-off victory (TEX 4, KC 3). Shin-Soo Choo did the honors with a walk-off dinger. To the action footage:
That was home run No. 8 of the season for Choo, and, more notably, it was career home run No. 176. He is now the all-time leader in homers among Asian players. Here's the top five:
- Shin-Soo Choo: 176 (and counting)
- Hideki Matsui: 175
- Ichiro Suzuki: 117
- Kenji Johjima: 48
- Tadahito Iguchi: 44
There is no doubt Ichiro is the greatest Asian player in MLB history. He was never much of a home run hitter, however, which is why Choo and Matsui are so far ahead of the pack in homers.
Overall, the 35-year-old Choo is hitting .259/.359/.423 on the season. He is signed for another two seasons beyond this one, so while he is no longer the hitter he was during his prime, Choo has a pretty good chance to become the first Asian player in MLB history to reach 200 career home runs.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB Saturday: Sox win in Pedroia's debut
Keep it right here for all of Saturday's MLB action
-
Miller on DL, Indians bullpen takes hit
Miller is battling knee inflammation
-
MLB DFS, May 26: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Red Sox vs. Braves odds, May 26 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Braves vs. Red Sox game 10,000 times
-
MLB Friday: Yankees scrape by Angels
Keep it right here for all of Friday's MLB action
-
Torres makes AL history with home run
Torres, to say the least, is off to a torrid start in 2018