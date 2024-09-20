Thursday was another tough day at the office in what's been a tough year for Marlins manager Skip Schumaker, but he wasn't about to take the potentially easy way out when it came to history-making Shohei Ohtani. According to the game broadcast, Schumaker said "F--- that" to the idea of intentionally walking Ohtani in the seventh inning with two on and two outs.

At that point in the game, Ohtani was 4 for 4 with a home run, two doubles, a single and two stolen bases, so walking him under ordinary circumstances wouldn't have been out of the question.

One doesn't need to be a lip reader to Schumaker's response:

But these weren't ordinary circumstances, and Ohtani is an extraordinary player.

Ohtani hit his second home run of the game -- and his 50th of the season, becoming the lone member of the 50-home run, 50-steal club -- moments later.

At the time, it looked like that would be the final plate appearance for Ohtani. Instead, he got another plate appearance in the ninth inning and ...

Ohtani's final line was 6 for 6 with three home runs, two doubles, a single, two stolen bases, 10 RBI and four runs scored.

According to Craig Mish, Schumaker said postgame: "Good day for baseball, bad day for the Marlins." That sums it up nicely.

The Marlins fell to 56-97 on the season. The Dodgers, on the other hand, improved to 91-62 and clinched a playoff berth.