The Los Angeles Angels took their team photo on Tuesday, but the team's biggest star was nowhere to be seen. Angels starting pitcher/designated hitter Shohei Ohtani is currently dealing with oblique soreness, so he wasn't available when the team photo was being taken.

With Ohtani not on the field for that photo, the team used a body double in his place. According to Bally Sports West, the Angels used someone that was "very tall in the front office, name not to be discussed."

Angels reporter Sarah Valenzuela shared photos of the body double on social media, and stated that the man was just slated to occupy Ohtani's spot in the photo. The team plans to photoshop Ohtani into the team photo once it is released.

"Shohei will be in the photo when you see it," Angels manager Phil Nevin said when asked about Ohtani's absence.

Ohtani is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent following the 2023 season, but is currently dealing with a torn UCL in his elbow. That injury has ended Ohtani's season on the mound, and he'll be having a procedure performed on his elbow following the season.

Ohtani compiled a 10-5 record on the mound to go along with a 3.14 ERA this season, while hitting .304 and slugging 44 home runs at the plate.