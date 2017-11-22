Shohei Ohtani could join MLB in December thanks to reported new posting agreement
The owners need to ratify on the new system in place, but the takeaway here is Ohtani is coming to MLB
Though the hurdles have been significant, it appears they've nearly all been cleared when it comes to Japanese phenom Shohei Ohtani playing in Major League Baseball in 2018.
The last holdup had been an agreement between MLB, the MLB Players Association and Nippon Professional Baseball when it comes to the posting system. That is, when an MLB team signs a player still under team control in NPB, the MLB team sends a "posting" fee to that NPB team. The fee used to be unlimited, but it has been $20 million the past several years.
Per Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the MLBPA has reached an agreement with NPB on the posting system on Tuesday. The final hurdle now becomes the MLB owners ratifying the agreement. They have 10 days to do so, per Sherman, meaning we could see Ohtani posted next Friday at the earliest.
Ohtani then has 21 days to sign after posting, per Sherman.
As for the new posting rules, this offseason has actually been grandfathered under the past rules, according to Jon Morosi of MLB.com. We'll then see new rules in effect for next offseason. As for the new rules, Sherman has the following:
This is a lot more friendly for MLB teams and players coming over from Japan.
The big news here is Ohtani is coming to the majors, though.
We know he was one of the best starting pitchers and hitters in NPB and he'd like to continue doing both. He's also coming over earlier than he hit free agency or age requirements, so he's under the international signing bonus pool rules and can't really make more than in the neighborhood of $3 million. He's leaving hundreds of millions on the table for not waiting until the international spending rules don't apply any longer.
As such, this isn't about the money for Ohtani. Every team can make its pitch to him as to why he should join them. Once he's posted (likely) next Friday, it's on.
-
Report says Halladay's plane took a dive
A preliminary report National Transportation Safety Board has shined some light on details...
-
Coppolella joins dubious banned list
John Coppolella was placed on the permanently ineligible list by MLB on Tuesday
-
Big time international prospect now free
Among other sanctions, Atlanta lost the player who was deemed the No. 1 international signing...
-
Braves hit with severe penalties by MLB
Among other penalties, No. 1 international prospect Kevin Maitan is now a free agent
-
Judge undergoes shoulder surgery
Judge underwent the arthroscopic procedure on his left shoulder on Monday
-
Odds on where Stanton is traded to
Giancarlo Stanton trade rumors are hot right now
Add a Comment