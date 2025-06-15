Shohei Ohtani won National League MVP and was part of the World Series championship lineup last season, but he's also been recovering from major elbow surgery since late 2023. The former two-way superstar is nearing a return to being a current two-way superstar.

Ohtani has been throwing simulated games and has worked up to 44 pitches. On Sunday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters he's not far from putting Ohtani on the big-league mound again for MLB action. He said that next time Ohtani throws one of his simulated games could "potentially" be his last before a return to game action on the mound (via MLB.com).

It doesn't sound like Ohtani would be fully stretched out as a starter expected to go 5-7 innings just yet, but remember that he's in a special circumstance. Every other starting pitcher returning from major injury takes a minor-league rehab assignment, sometimes making starts in lower levels for up to a month. With Ohtani, the Dodgers need his bat in the lineup, so he's sticking with the MLB team and trying to rehab his pitching while also playing as a designated hitter.

On the offensive end, he's doing Ohtani things yet again. He's hitting .290/.385/.638 (185 OPS+) with 11 doubles, five triples, 25 homers, 41 RBI, 71 runs and 11 stolen bases (-550 as MVP favorite, per BetMGM).

The last time Ohtani pitched, 2023 for the Angels, he went 10-5 with a 3.14 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 167 strikeouts in 132 innings.

Even if Ohtani isn't full go as a starting pitcher, they could sure use his work. They have been absolutely ravaged by pitching injuries and currently have eight starters and six relievers on the injured list. Another bonus is that Ohtani is already occupying a roster spot, so the Dodgers would essentially be adding an extra pitcher without having to demote another to the minors to make room for him.