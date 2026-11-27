While Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani was once again one of the top performers in all of baseball this past season, he was not up to his recent standards. His production at the plate slipped from the heights of his 2023-25 run, and on the mound, injuries to his right biceps and left knee limited him to just 85 ⅔ innings during the regular season and zero during his team's playoff run.

The wear and tear on the 32-year-old four-time MVP has led to some speculation that Ohtani's days as a two-way phenomenon might be numbered, especially since the same injuries that limited his pitching availability also probably compromised him at the plate. That, however, doesn't appear to be the case.

"That's how I can best help the team, the role in which I can best put my strengths to use," Ohtani recently said in Japanese, as translated by the California Post, about his usage as both a pitcher and the Dodgers' primary DH.

Shohei Ohtani LAD • DH • #17 ERA 1.79 WHIP .95 IP 85.2 BB 26 K 95 View Profile

The expectation is that Ohtani will continue pitching in 2027, but, as ever, with an eye on having him energized and at or near peak when the postseason arrives. To hear Ohtani tell it, this means a careful workload, yes, but it doesn't necessarily mean an uncommonly light workload.

"I think it's not good to not pitch enough," Ohtani said, "but that it's risky to pitch too much."

Even with the looming specter of an owner-implemented lockout that shuts down the sport and forbids contact between teams and rostered MLB players like Ohtani, this offseason may serve as a better foundation for Ohtani than last offseason did. That's because the 2025-26 offseason was complicated by preparation for the World Baseball Classic. As such, Ohtani figures to be able to adhere more closely to his typical winter routine this time around.

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After the lockout ends and team-player lines of communication are reopened, Ohtani and the Dodgers will know more about his pitching plan for 2027. He's made just 14 starts in back-to-back seasons -- in 2025 his workload was limited as he returned from major elbow surgery -- and didn't pitch at all in 2024. Perhaps the hope is to find a way back to 2023, when he made 23 starts in his final season with the Los Angeles Angels.

Whatever the specifics, the two-way show appears poised to go on until further notice, and that's good news for Ohtani, the Dodgers, and fans everywhere.