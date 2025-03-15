Shohei Ohtani and the reigning-champion Los Angeles Dodgers are in Ohtani's native Japan for the upcoming two-game Tokyo Series against the Chicago Cubs, which will mark the start of MLB's 2025 regular season on March 18.

In advance of that, the Dodgers played an exhibition against the Yomiyuri Giants of NPB at the Tokyo Dome, and in the third inning, the 30-year-old Ohtani gave the capacity crowd a memorable thrill at the expense of Yomiyuri ace Giants ace Shosei Togo. Here's a look:

Like most Ohtani blasts, that wasn't a cheap one. You can expect much more of that in the season to come. Ohtani is the reigning National League MVP, and he's coming off a 2024 campaign in which he became the first 50-50 player in MLB history (54 home runs and 59 stolen bases, to be exact). For his MLB career, Ohtani has averaged 42 home runs per 162 games played, and he still projects to be at the peak of his offensive skills.

The Dodgers went on to win the exhibition contest 5-1. The Cubs lost theirs 3-0 to the Hanshin Tigers.

Ohtani is, of course, a two-way phenomenon, and the 2025 season will, barring the unexpected, occasion his return to the mound. He didn't pitch in 2024 as he recovered from a Tommy John hybrid procedure performed on his throwing elbow. It's not exactly when Ohtani will join the L.A. rotation, but he'll be manning DH -- and probably hitting homers -- right from the jump.