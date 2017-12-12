Shohei Ohtani had a PRP injection in October, but agent says it was preventative

Last Friday, new broke that the Angels were the team that landed Japanese phenom Shohei Ohtani. The two-way star wants to keep hitting, but most teams were after him for his pitching, which includes a 102-mph fastball in his arsenal. Interestingly, Ohtani's medicals included news that he had a platelet-rich plasma injection in his right (pitching) elbow back in October.

From Tom Verducci at Sports Illustrated:

MLB circulated Ohtani's medical history. Sources from two of the teams say the report included a notation that Ohtani underwent a platelet-rich plasma injection on his right elbow in October.

Having PRP injection sometimes helps pitchers to avoid Tommy John surgery (Masahiro Tanaka comes to mind), but could also be used just to deal with inflammation. Ohtani's agent, Nez Balelo told Verducci that the injection was a "preventative measure" only meant to help protect Ohtani's arm. It definitely gets our attention, though, doesn't it?

Ohtani only made five starts last season due to thigh and ankle injuries. He was 3-2 with a 3.20 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings. In 2016, he was 10-4 with a 1.86 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 140 innings.