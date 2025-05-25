Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani will soon take the next major step toward his eventual return to the mound. Ohtani on Sunday will pitch live batting practice at Citi Field, which means he'll be facing hitters for the first time since late in the 2023 season. Ohtani had originally been slated to throw BP on Saturday, but Ohtani and the Dodgers opted to push back the session after Friday's series opener against the New York Mets was delayed by rain and then went 13 innings, manager Dave Roberts told reporters.

During Saturday night's broadcast (LAD-NYM GameTracker), Roberts also told Ken Rosenthal that the "realistic expectation is after the break" for Ohtani's eventual return to the rotation. In spring training, Roberts said a May return was in play, so perhaps that suggests a return early in the second half as opposed to late in the regular season. For now, though, the very general time frame of after the All-Star Game is the only thing resembling a timeline. While this might seem overly conservative at first blush, it's worth remembering that Ohtani also underwent surgery this past offseason on his non-throwing shoulder to repair a labrum tear that he suffered on a stolen-base attempt during the 2024 World Series. The Dodgers, obviously, don't want to chance compromising his availability as a hitter with any kind of hasty return, and they no doubt want Ohtani's pitching arm to be fully recovered and operating at peak by the time playoffs come around.

Last Saturday, Ohtani threw a 35-pitch bullpen session, and facing hitters a week later suggests he's indeed making progress in his recovery from major elbow surgery, which he underwent in late 2023. He didn't pitch at all last season while recovering from the surgery, although his work at the plate as the Dodgers' DH did earn him National League MVP honors. Ohtani is once again producing at an elite level on offense in 2025.

The 30-year-old, two-way phenomenon has made 86 career pitching appearances in MLB. He's compiled a 3.01 ERA (142 ERA+) and a 3.51 strikeout-to-walk ratio, all the while finishing fourth in American League Cy Young Award voting after the 2022 season. His next pitching appearance will be his first since signing a 10-year free-agent contract with the Dodgers prior to the 2024 season.

The Dodgers' rotation has been hit hard by injuries thus far in 2025, and Ohtani's eventual return to it will be especially welcome, no matter when it happens. The Dodgers entered Saturday's slate with a record of 32-19 and in first place in the NL West.