Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani will soon take the next major step toward his eventual return to the mound. Prior to Friday's game against the New York Mets, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters, including Deesha Thosar, that Ohtani on Saturday would pitch live batting practice at Citi Field, which means he'll be facing hitters for the first time since late in the 2023 season.

Last Saturday, Ohtani threw a 35-pitch bullpen session, and facing hitters a week later suggests he's indeed making progress in his recovery from major elbow surgery, which he underwent in late 2023. He didn't pitch at all last season while recovering from the surgery, although his work at the plate as the Dodgers' DH did earn him National League MVP honors. Ohtani is once again producing at an elite level on offense in 2025.

The Dodgers have not offered any recent potential timetable for Ohtani's return to the mound. In spring training, Roberts said a May return was in play, but that now looks unlikely to happen. As well, Ohtani underwent surgery on his non-throwing shoulder to repair a labrum tear this past offseason. Ohtani suffered the injury on a stolen-base attempt during the 2024 World Series.

The 30-year-old, two-way phenomenon has made 86 career pitching appearances in MLB. He's compiled a 3.01 ERA (142 ERA+) and a 3.51 strikeout-to-walk ratio, all the while finishing fourth in American League Cy Young Award voting after the 2022 season. His next pitching appearance will be his first since signing a 10-year free-agent contract with the Dodgers prior to the 2024 season.

The Dodgers' rotation has been hit hard by injuries thus far in 2025, and Ohtani's eventual return to it will be especially welcome. The Dodgers enter the slate in Queens with a record of 31-19 and in first place in the NL West.