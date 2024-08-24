There is a new member of the 40-40 club. Friday night against the Tampa Bay Rays, Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani hit his 40th home run of the season and also stole his 40th base to become the sixth player ever in the 40-40 club. He got there in only 129 team games, by far the fewest in history.

Ohtani stole his 40th base after reaching on an infield single in the fourth inning. The 40th home run was as dramatic as it gets -- Ohtani clubbed a walk-off grand slam off lefty Colin Poche (LA 7, TB 3). It was his first career walk-off homer. Check it out:

This is the third time in the last four years Ohtani has hit 40 home runs in a season. He slugged 46 homers in 2021 and 44 in 2023, and both times went on to win MVP unanimously. The 40 stolen bases are a career high though. Ohtani's previous career high was 26 steals in 2021, when he went 26 for 36 stealing bases. This season he's an incredible 40 for 44.

It certainly seems like 40-40 was a goal for Ohtani. He stole only five bases in April, eight in May, and three in June. Since then he's stolen 12 bases in July and now another 12 in August. Ohtani got more aggressive on the basepaths as a 40-40 season became a real possibility. There's enough time left in the season that he has a chance at the first 50-50 season ever.

As noted, no player reached 40 homers and 40 steals in fewer team games than Ohtani. Here are the other members of the 40-40 club and when they reached the milestones:



Year HR SB Reached 40-40 Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves 2023 41 73 Game 154 Alfonso Soriano, Washington Nationals 2006 46 41 Game 153 Alex Rodriguez, Seattle Mariners 1998 42 46 Game 153 Barry Bonds, San Francisco Giants 1996 42 40 Game 160 Jose Canseco, Oakland Athletics 1988 42 40 Game 154

Going 40-40 does not make Ohtani an MVP lock -- only Acuña and Canseco won MVP in the year they accomplished the feat -- though it certainly helps his case, especially since he figures to finish the season with much more than 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases. Ohtani has been right at the top of the National League WAR leaderboard all year despite being a full-time DH this season.

The 30-year-old superstar is in Year 1 of the record 10-year, $700 million contract he signed this past offseason. The contract includes heavy deferrals that knock the present day value down to $460 million or so, which is still the largest contract in history. Ohtani is currently rehabbing from elbow surgery and expected to resume pitching in 2025.

Friday's win improved the Dodgers to 77-52 on the season. They've won five straight games and have a four-game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL West.