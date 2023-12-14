The Dodgers officially introduced two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani to Los Angeles on Thursday, hosting a press conference days after agreeing to a 10-year pact worth $700 million. (The contract includes unprecedented deferrals that will not accrue interest, dropping its net present value significantly.) Some of the topics that Ohtani addressed included his unconventional opt-out clause; the name of his dog; and the exact details of the elbow operation that will prevent him from pitching in 2024.

As a reminder, Ohtani was universally considered the game's best free agent this winter. In six big-league seasons, he's amassed a 184 OPS+ as a batter and a 142 ERA+ as a pitcher. His total contributions have been worth an estimated 34.7 Wins Above Replacement, according to Baseball Reference's calculations.

Now, let's hit on three topics worth knowing about from Ohtani's presser.

1. Ohtani explains "key man" clause

An unusual part of Ohtani's contract stipulates that he's allowed to opt-out at the end of any season in which either top executive Andrew Friedman or chairman Mark Walter leave their positions. To borrow a term from the business world, we'll refer to this as the "key man" clause.

"Everybody has to be on the same page to be a winning organization. Those two are at the top of it…I feel almost like I'm having a contract with those two guys." Ohtani said through interpreter Ippei Mizuhara. "If one of them are gone … things might get a little out of control. I just wanted a safety net."

It's worth noting that this is not the first such clause Friedman has handed out in his career. Longtime manager Joe Maddon had a similar arrangement during his time with the Tampa Bay Rays. When Friedman left for the Dodgers, Maddon exercised the clause and was able to test free agency. Maddon later joined the Chicago Cubs, with whom he won a World Series in 2016.

2. Ohtani reveals his dog's names

A prevalent rumor throughout Ohtani's free agency suggested that the name of his dog was either a nod to one of his suitors or a clue about his destination. "Dodger" was a popular guess, for example.

Predictably, Ohtani was asked what his dog's name was on Thursday. His answer suggested that the aforementioned theory was incorrect.

Rather, Ohtani said that his dog has both a Japanese and American name: the Japanese name being "Dekopin" and the American name being "Decoy."

Presumably there will now be conspiracy theories about whether those are actually Ohtani's dog's names. We would encourage everyone to move on to healthier, more interesting uses of their finite time on this planet.

3. Ohtani will not confirm Tommy John surgery

Earlier Thursday, the Los Angeles Times ran an interview with Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who performed both Ohtani's first Tommy John surgery and his most recent elbow operation. Dr. ElAttrache confirmed to the paper that Ohtani had undergone a second Tommy John operation a few months back, and expressed his belief that Ohtani was well-positioned to make a full recovery.

ElAttrache said Ohtani's case is especially encouraging because of the specific details of his injury — although he declined to reveal those — and that he considers the chances of full recovery to be the same as a first-time Tommy John patient.

Ohtani, for his part, seemed to push back on Dr. ElAttrache's disclosure, claiming that his elbow surgery was "completely different" from the first operation. Ohtani claimed he wasn't sure of the procedure's name.

Ohtani will play his first regular season game as a member of the Dodgers on Wednesday, March 20 against the San Diego Padres in Seoul, South Korea.