Shohei Ohtani MLB rumors: Who's in, who's out on the two-way Japanese phenom?

On Friday, the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters posted two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani. You can read more about what that means here, but the crux of it is that Ohtani has until the evening of Dec. 22 to find a big-league team.

We've already judged each team's chances of landing Ohtani. Now it's time to do something different and more practical: rounding up all the reports linking teams to Ohtani. Obviously publicly stated interest doesn't mean a team is serious abut Ohtani, and having no publicly stated doesn't mean a team is completely out, either. This is just a way of showing how widespread the interest is -- and of illustrating the competitiveness of his market.

The teams are listed in alphabetical order.

Diamondbacks
Best as we can tell, the Diamondbacks have not shown their hand either way.

Braves
Ditto for the Braves, who, it should be noted, were recently punished for improprieties in the international free-agent market.   

Orioles
The Orioles also have not announced their interest in Ohtani. Baltimore, per usual operating procedures, spent the year trading away international bonus pool slots, suggesting they didn't think they had good odds to begin with.

Red Sox
Boston has confirmed its interest.  

Cubs
The Cubs haven't stated their interest, but did spend the season scouting Ohtani and are expected to make a pitch -- even though they don't have a ton of international bonus pool money to offer.  

White Sox
Rick Hahn and crew intend to make a "long shot" run at Ohtani.  

Reds
The Reds are said to have "serious interest" in landing Ohtani.

Indians
Cleveland, too, intends to chase Ohtani.  

Rockies
No stated interest, and the Rockies have an uphill battle given their limited bonus pool.

Tigers
General manager Al Avila has suggested the Tigers will not be Ohtani suitors.  

Astros
Houston intends to put on the "full-court press" in pursuit of landing Ohtani.  

Royals
No stated interest. The Royals are limited in what they can offer Ohtani financially.

Angels
The Angels are interested. Their recent trade for Jim Johnson added to their international bonus pool, and is "earmarked" for their Ohtani pursuit.  

Dodgers
All signs point to the Dodgers being interested.  
Marlins
Nope.  
Brewers
The Brewers are "very interested."

Twins
Same for the Twins.  

Mets
The Mets intend to make a run.  

Yankees
Obviously the Yankees want Ohtani.  
Athletics
The Athletics are going to take a shot at landing Ohtani.  

Phillies
The Phillies reportedly want Ohtani, too.  

Pirates
Same for their cross-state rivals, the Pirates

Padres
The Padres are in hot pursuit of Ohtani.  

Giants
The Giants wouldn't confirm their interest, but it seems like they would like to land Ohtani all the same.  

Mariners
Jerry Dipoto says the M's will break out the "big guns" in their effort to land Ohtani.  

Cardinals
The Cardinals seemingly haven't went public with their interest. As Derrick Goold noted, the Cardinals aren't in a power position when it comes to their pursuit anyway.  

Rays
The Rays are hopeful their willingness to let Ohtani play both ways will up their odds of landing him.  

Rangers
The Rangers have the most money to offer Ohtani, and have been after him "for years."

Blue Jays
Toronto is "extremely prepared" for the Ohtani process, suggesting they're interested.  

Nationals
The Nationals are far from the favorites due to their limited bonus pool, yet they intend to try.  
