Shohei Ohtani MLB rumors: Who's in, who's out on the two-way Japanese phenom?
Gauging the interest of all 30 teams on Shohei Ohtani
On Friday, the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters posted two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani. You can read more about what that means here, but the crux of it is that Ohtani has until the evening of Dec. 22 to find a big-league team.
We've already judged each team's chances of landing Ohtani. Now it's time to do something different and more practical: rounding up all the reports linking teams to Ohtani. Obviously publicly stated interest doesn't mean a team is serious abut Ohtani, and having no publicly stated doesn't mean a team is completely out, either. This is just a way of showing how widespread the interest is -- and of illustrating the competitiveness of his market.
The teams are listed in alphabetical order.
|
|Best as we can tell, the Diamondbacks have not shown their hand either way.
|
|Ditto for the Braves, who, it should be noted, were recently punished for improprieties in the international free-agent market.
|
|The Orioles also have not announced their interest in Ohtani. Baltimore, per usual operating procedures, spent the year trading away international bonus pool slots, suggesting they didn't think they had good odds to begin with.
|
|Boston has confirmed its interest.
|
|The Cubs haven't stated their interest, but did spend the season scouting Ohtani and are expected to make a pitch -- even though they don't have a ton of international bonus pool money to offer.
|
|Rick Hahn and crew intend to make a "long shot" run at Ohtani.
|
|The Reds are said to have "serious interest" in landing Ohtani.
|
|Cleveland, too, intends to chase Ohtani.
|
|No stated interest, and the Rockies have an uphill battle given their limited bonus pool.
|
|General manager Al Avila has suggested the Tigers will not be Ohtani suitors.
|
|Houston intends to put on the "full-court press" in pursuit of landing Ohtani.
|
|No stated interest. The Royals are limited in what they can offer Ohtani financially.
|
|The Angels are interested. Their recent trade for Jim Johnson added to their international bonus pool, and is "earmarked" for their Ohtani pursuit.
|
| All signs point to the Dodgers being interested.
|
| Nope.
|
|The Brewers are "very interested."
|
|Same for the Twins.
|
|The Mets intend to make a run.
|
| Obviously the Yankees want Ohtani.
|
|The Athletics are going to take a shot at landing Ohtani.
|
|The Phillies reportedly want Ohtani, too.
|
|Same for their cross-state rivals, the Pirates
|
|The Padres are in hot pursuit of Ohtani.
|
|The Giants wouldn't confirm their interest, but it seems like they would like to land Ohtani all the same.
|
|Jerry Dipoto says the M's will break out the "big guns" in their effort to land Ohtani.
|
|The Cardinals seemingly haven't went public with their interest. As Derrick Goold noted, the Cardinals aren't in a power position when it comes to their pursuit anyway.
|
|The Rays are hopeful their willingness to let Ohtani play both ways will up their odds of landing him.
|
|The Rangers have the most money to offer Ohtani, and have been after him "for years."
|
|Toronto is "extremely prepared" for the Ohtani process, suggesting they're interested.
|
|The Nationals are far from the favorites due to their limited bonus pool, yet they intend to try.
