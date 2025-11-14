Once again, Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani has been named his league's Most Valuable Player. On Thursday night, Ohtani won National League MVP, beating out fellow finalists Kyle Schwarber (Philadelphia Phillies) and Juan Soto (New York Mets).

By sweeping all 30 first-place votes, Ohtani was a unanimous selection for the award. Here is the voting.

Player 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 8th 9th 10th Points Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers 30

















420 Kyle Schwarber, Phillies

23 5 1 1









260 Juan Soto, Mets

4 15 9 2









231 Geraldo Perdomo, Diamondbacks

3 7 11 3 2 1 1

1 196 Trea Turner, Phillies



1 2 6 2 6 1 3 1 102 Paul Skenes, Pirates





2 7 2

4 1 3 83 Corbin Carroll, Diamondbacks







3 3 5 7 3 3 83 Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres





2 1 3 5 4 5 1 78 Pete Crow-Armstrong, Cubs







2 4 3 5 1 2 63 Francisco Lindor, Mets





1

4 3 4 4 2 61 Pete Alonso, Mets



1 1 2 1 3

2

48 Christian Yelich, Brewers





1

4

1 1 2 34 Freddie Freeman, Dodgers



1

1



2 4 1 29 Brice Turang, Brewers







1 1 2



4 23 Cristopher Sánchez, Phillies









1



4 3 16 Michael Busch, Cubs







1 1







11 Manny Machado, Padres









1 1



2 11 Matt Olson, Braves











1



3 7 Nico Hoerner, Cubs









1







5 Seiya Suzuki, Cubs













1



3 Will Smith, Dodgers















1 1 3 Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks















1

2 Elly De La Cruz, Reds

















1 1

This is Ohtani's third straight MVP and the fourth of his career. He is the second player in history with four career MVP awards, joining Barry Bonds, who won a record seven. Bonds (2001-04) is the only other player to win three MVPs consecutively.

Last year, Ohtani joined Hall of Famer Frank Robinson as the only players to win MVP in each league. Ohtani won the 2021 and 2023 AL MVP awards with the Los Angeles Angels and now the 2024 and 2025 NL MVP awards with the Dodgers.

He joins Aaron Judge, the Yankees captain who won the American League MVP over Mariners slugger Cal Raleigh.

Ohtani, 31, had another thunderous season at the plate, slashing .282/.392/.622 with 55 home runs and 20 stolen bases. He led the National League in slugging percentage (.622) and OPS (1.014), and all of baseball in runs scored (146) and total bases (380). Ohtani's 6.6 WAR as a position player only ranked eighth in baseball.

In June, Ohtani returned to the mound following his September 2023 elbow surgery. He threw 47 innings in 14 closely monitored starts and was terrific, pitching to a 2.87 ERA with 62 strikeouts and only nine walks. Ohtani amassed 1.1 WAR as a pitcher. His combined 7.7 WAR was third highest in baseball.

Schwarber, now a free agent, slugged an NL-leading 56 home runs in 2025. He also led baseball with 132 RBI and hit .240/.365/.563 overall. Schwarber finished with 4.7 WAR despite starting 154 of 162 games at DH.

Soto got off to a relatively slow start to his first season with the Mets, but rallied to finish the year with new career highs in home runs (43) and stolen bases (38). He hit .263/.396/.525 and was worth 6.2 WAR.

Voting for the BBWAA's awards (Rookie of the Year, Manager of the Year, Cy Young, MVP) takes place before the postseason. They are regular-season awards.