For the first time as a visiting player, Shohei Ohtani returned to Angel Stadium on Tuesday night. Ohtani of course played the first six years of his career with the Los Angeles Angels before signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers this past offseason. The Angels and Dodgers are playing the Anaheim leg of the Freeway Series this week.

Ohtani's Dodgers earned a 6-2 win in 10 innings Tuesday (box score) and, not surprisingly, he was greeted warmly by Angels fans. He was given a standing ovation prior to his first at-bat, he heard "MVP!" chants when he tripled in the third inning, and the crowd booed when Ohtani was intentionally walked in the tenth inning. Here is Ohtani's first inning ovation:

"The biggest part of all of this is really being able to play at this stadium in front of the Anaheim fans. That was the part that was special for me," Ohtani said after the game through an interpreter (via ESPN). "... As a player, I feel very supported and appreciative of all the fans that are in front of me, in front of the team. It makes a difference that they're out here."

Other than showing his accomplishments on the scoreboard prior to his first at-bat, the Angels did not honor Ohtani with a video tribute or anything like that Tuesday. According to The Athletic, the Angels have no plans to honor Ohtani this week, which would be shameful. He's one of the greatest players in franchise history and frankly one of the few reasons the team was relevant from 2018-23.

Ohtani signed with the Dodgers for competitive and financial reasons -- the Angels were reportedly given the opportunity to match the contract offer, but declined to do so -- and who can blame him? The Angels never once posted a winning record in Ohtani's six seasons with the team, much less went to the postseason. The Dodgers are in the race every single year.

The Angels and Dodgers will play the second game of their two-game series Wednesday night. The Dodgers have baseball's best record at 84-55. The Angels are 57-81 and have already clinched a ninth consecutive non-winning season.

Ohtani, 30, is hitting .292/.377/.617 with 44 home runs and 46 stolen bases. He reached 40-40 faster than any player in history and has an excellent chance to become baseball's first 50-50 player.