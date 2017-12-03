Shohei Ohtani says no to Blue Jays
Shohei Ohtani says no to Blue Jays
Also Red Sox and Yankees.
Bad news:
So.....damn.
Good news, he’s also said no to the Yankees, so maybe he has a soul. Red Sox are also out. Twins and A’s as well.
Sounds like it his choice had nothing to do with the Jays ‘presentation’.
The Blue Jays were informed they are not a finalist for Ohtani. GM Ross Atkins: “We felt confident about our presentation and we were given feedback by Shohei Ohtani’s representation that we controlled everything within our power.”— Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) December 4, 2017
I would have liked seeing him in a Jays jersey. Letting players have free will is some sort of mistake.
-
Is your MLB team interested in Ohtani?
Gauging the interest of all 30 teams on Shohei Ohtani
-
Reports: Ohtani won't join Yanks, BoSox
Ohtani has informed the New York general manager that the Yankees are out. Ditto for Bosto...
-
Report: Marlins await Stanton's approval
Stanton will have to give his approval before either deal can move forward
-
Ohtani to begin meeting teams next week
Ohtani will soon begin meeting with clubs face-to-face
-
The best 'bad-ball' hitters in 2017
Baseball's best bad-ball hitter in 2017 may surprise you!
-
Hosmer market should be buyer beware
Hosmer's a good player, but he's not a great one