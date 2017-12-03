Shohei Ohtani says no to Blue Jays

Also Red Sox and Yankees.

Bad news:

So.....damn.

Good news, he’s also said no to the Yankees, so maybe he has a soul. Red Sox are also out. Twins and A’s as well.

Sounds like it his choice had nothing to do with the Jays ‘presentation’.

The Blue Jays were informed they are not a finalist for Ohtani. GM Ross Atkins: “We felt confident about our presentation and we were given feedback by Shohei Ohtani’s representation that we controlled everything within our power.” — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) December 4, 2017

I would have liked seeing him in a Jays jersey. Letting players have free will is some sort of mistake.