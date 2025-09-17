The Phillies vs. Dodgers game Tuesday night in Dodger Stadium was a wild one, with the Phillies eventually prevailing, 9-6.

The story ended a lot different than it started.

Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani made his 13th start of the season as a pitcher. To say he was sharp would be an understatement. He carved the Phillies up for five scoreless innings, allowing only one walk while striking out five. He didn't even allow a hit, but was pulled from the game after 68 pitches.

It wasn't all too shocking, given the way the Dodgers are handling Ohtani in his return this season on the mound from elbow surgery. His season high in pitches so far this season is 80, but he hasn't yet thrown more than five innings, so this seems to be the plan with Ohtani, at least for now. He just isn't going to throw more than five innings and even working on a no-hitter wasn't going to change that.

The big twist here came after Ohtani left. The Dodgers had spotted Ohtani a 4-0 lead. Reliever Justin Wrobleski entered the game and recorded one out before he allowed the Phillies' first hit. Then the second. Then the third. Then Bryce Harper came through with a bases-loaded double before Brandon Marsh homered and it was 5-4 Phillies before anyone could catch their breath.

Edgardo Henriquez relieved Wrobleski and allowed a Max Kepler solo shot.

So, again, the quick recap: The Dodgers had a 4-0 lead and Ohtani hadn't allowed a hit, the Dodgers pulled Ohtani and the Phillies scored six runs in the next inning.

Ohtani being the force that he is made an impact with the bat as well. He homered to start the eighth, his 50th of the year. The Dodgers would rally after Ohtani's home run to load the bases with one out and then get a tying sacrifice fly.

In the top of the ninth, though, the Phillies would get two baserunners on against Blake Treinen before catcher Rafael Marchan -- the nine-hole hitter -- sent a rocket to right field that hit the top of the wall before going into the crowd for a three-run home run.

The Phillies prevailed with Jhoan Duran nailing down the save. They are now 91-61 and have already clinched the NL East title. The Dodgers fell to 84-67 and still hold a two-game lead over the Padres in the NL West.