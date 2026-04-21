When the Chicago Cubs visit the two-time defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers this weekend, they will not see the two-way version of Shohei Ohtani. They'll only see Ohtani the hitter. Ohtani will pitch against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday and is not scheduled to pitch against the Cubs this weekend thanks to L.A.'s six-man rotation.

That six-man rotation is made possible in part by the two-way player designation. Because he qualifies as a two-way player, Ohtani is on the Dodgers' roster as a position player, meaning the Dodgers get to carry Ohtani and a full complement of 13 pitchers. They have 14 pitchers, for all intents and purposes, and Cubs manager Craig Counsell is not a fan of the two-way player rule.

"I've never understood it," Counsell told reporters on Monday (via The Athletic). "It's an offensive rule, essentially. It's a rule to help offense, more than anything, if you ask me. And then there's one team that's allowed to carry basically one of both, and he gets special consideration, which is probably the most bizarre rule. For one team."

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts shot back, telling The Athletic: "The thing is, it certainly benefits us because we have the player. We're more than willing for other teams to go out and find a player who can do both. He's an exception because he's an exceptional player. It is what it is."

To qualify as a two-way player, the player must do the following in either the current season or any of the two previous seasons:

Pitch 20 MLB innings, either as a starter or reliever

Start 20 MLB games as a position player or DH, with at least three plate appearances in those games

Ohtani met the criteria last year, so he's a two-way player this year. He also met the criteria in 2023, which allowed him to keep two-way player status before he returned to the mound in 2025 (Ohtani did not pitch in 2024 due to elbow surgery). Ohtani is the only player in baseball to qualify as a two-way player.

As for Counsell calling the two-way rule "bizarre," this is just sour grapes. The two-way rule was announced in March 2019 and took effect in 2020. No one complained about it when Ohtani was with the Los Angeles Angels because the Angels stunk. Now that he's with the Dodgers and they've won the last two World Series, it's a problem.

If you want to complain about two-way status, complain that MLB quietly changed the rule in 2024 from meeting the criteria in the previous season to any of the two previous seasons. That allowed Ohtani to keep two-way status after his elbow surgery year, a seemingly deliberate move made to directly benefit Ohtani and the Dodgers.

The two-way rule is available to all players. Shota Imanaga hit .256 in his final season in Japan. Counsell can give him 20 starts and 60 plate appearances at DH, qualify him as a two-way player, and boost his roster flexibility. He won't do that though, because Imanaga is not actually a good hitter. So, it's a skill issue. Your pitchers aren't as good at hitting as Ohtani? Too bad.

Also, while the two-way rule makes it easier for the Dodgers to use their six-man rotation, they'd likely use one anyway, even if Ohtani counted as one of their 13 pitches. They would just cycle through relievers in the last bullpen spot to make sure that last guy is always available, and the last guy in the bullpen is never an impact pitcher, even for a team as good as the Dodgers.

Two offseasons ago, Michael Lorenzen's agent marketed him to teams as a two-way player. Lorenzen had some decent years at the plate earlier in his career. Giving him those 20 DH starts would have increased his team's roster flexibility and, theoretically, made him more appealing to contenders at the trade deadline. Lorenzen never did DH, but the idea was floated.

Ohtani, 31, is hitting .272/.402/.506 with five home runs this season. He currently has a 52-game on-base streak, six behind Hall of Famer Duke Snider's franchise record. As a pitcher, Ohtani has a 0.50 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 18 innings spanning three starts. This year is Year 3 of Ohtani's heavily deferred 10-year, $700 million contract.

The Dodgers have baseball's best record at 16-6. The Cubs are 13-9 and riding a six-game winning streak. The two teams will meet this weekend at Dodger Stadium, then from Aug. 3-5 at Wrigley Field.