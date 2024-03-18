Los Angeles Dodgers star and reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani will soon take a step forward in his rehab from last September's elbow surgery. Ohtani will begin a throwing program when the Dodgers return home this coming weekend, following the two-game Seoul Series with the San Diego Padres, manager Dave Roberts announced this weekend. Roberts reiterated Ohtani will not pitch in 2024.

"We'll see how that progression goes," Roberts said (via MLB.com). "I do know he's not gonna pitch this year. But right now, our only focus is him being a designated hitter."

The exact nature of Ohtani's surgery is unknown though all indications are he had his UCL repaired, either through the internal brace procedure or with full-blown Tommy John surgery. This would be the second time Ohtani has had his UCL repaired the second repair typically comes with a longer and more cautious rehab than the first.

Shohei Ohtani LAD • DH • #17 BA 0.304 R 102 HR 44 RBI 95 SB 20 View Profile

Ohtani could possibly return as a one-inning reliever late this season or in the postseason, though it would be an aggressive rehab, and the Dodgers must consider the big picture. Ohtani is in Year 1 of the heavily deferred 10-year, $700 million contract. They don't want to push him too hard in 2024 and risk compromising him in 2025 and beyond.

Now 29, Ohtani hit but did not pitch with the Los Angeles Angels in 2019, as he recovered from Tommy John surgery. That is the plan for 2024, though Roberts did appear to leave a little wiggle room when he said "right now" their plan is DH only. Ohtani is having a marvelous spring: 11 for 22 with a double, a triple, and two home runs.

Last season Ohtani slashed .304/.412/.654 with an AL-leading 44 home runs. He also threw 132 innings with a 3.14 ERA and 167 strikeouts. That earned him his second AL MVP in three years, and in the process Ohtani became the first player ever to win multiple MVP awards unanimously.

The Dodgers and Padres will play the two-game Seoul Series in South Korea from March 20-21. They'll then return home and resume their regular seasons on March 28, which is traditional Opening Day for the rest of the league.