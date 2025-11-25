The world's coolest and most talented player will return to the World Baseball Classic. Monday evening, Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani announced on social media that he will represent Japan in next spring's 2026 WBC. Ohtani was named MVP of the 2023 WBC, most notably striking out then-Los Angeles Angels teammate Mike Trout to close out the Championship Game.

"Happy to play and represent Japan again," Ohtani wrote. Here is his announcement:

Ohtani hit .435/.606/.739 with four doubles, a home run, and 10 walks in seven games in the 2023 WBC. He also pitched to a 1.86 ERA with 11 strikeouts in 9 ⅔ innings. Ohtani was, truly, the best hitter and pitcher in the last WBC. He was expected to play in the 2017 WBC, but had to withdraw due to an ankle injury.

This past season Ohtani won his third straight and fourth career MVP. He slashed .282/.392/.622 with 55 home runs and an MLB-leading 380 total bases. Ohtani returned to the mound in June following his September 2023 elbow surgery, and threw 47 innings with a 2.97 ERA and 62 strikeouts. He then helped the Dodgers win their second straight World Series.

Shohei Ohtani LAD • DH • #17 BA 0.282 R 146 HR 55 RBI 102 SB 20 View Profile

While I'm sure they're nervous about the Ohtani playing in the WBC, the Dodgers cannot block him from participating. Teams can only block players who meet certain injury conditions in the most recent MLB season, none of which apply to Ohtani. He was on the active roster (i.e. not the injured list) the entire 2025 season.

Japan ran the table in 2023 -- they went 7-0 and outscored their opponents 56-18 -- to clinch their third WBC title. They also won the 2006 and 2009 events. The Dominican Republic won in 2013, and USA won in 2017.

It is not yet known whether Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki, Ohtani's Dodgers teammates, will play in next spring's WBC. They were both in Japan's rotation in 2023.

The 2006 WBC will begin March 5 in Tokyo and conclude March 17 in Miami.