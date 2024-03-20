Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani has allegedly been the victim of "massive theft" in the range of millions of dollars, according to the Los Angeles Times. Ohtani and his representatives have reportedly accused his now-former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, of stealing funds from the athlete in order to place bets with an illegal bookmaker. Said bookmaker is purported to be the target of a federal investigation.

The Dodgers have reportedly fired Mizuhara, who was with Ohtani as recently as Wednesday during the Seoul Series in South Korea. Mizuhara has been working with Ohtani since he signed with the Angels in 2017.

The bookmaker, named by the Times as Mathew Bowyer of Orange County, reportedly surfaced in a federal investigation along with Ohtani's name. The Times was reportedly investigating the matter and that caused Ohtani's lawyers to look into the matter and discover the alleged theft, in order to gamble with Bowyer, by Mizuhara. Bowyer's home was raided by federal agents last year, the Times reported. The same prosecutors have been investigating a large gambling operation in the area, one that has even roped in former Dodgers player Yasiel Puig, though it's unclear if the two are formally related.

Via the Times:

In a statement, the West Hollywood law firm Berk Brettler, said, "In the course of responding to recent media inquiries, we discovered that Shohei has been the victim of a massive theft and we are turning the matter over to the authorities."

The law firm did not immediately return a request for comment from CBS Sports.

Bowyer's lawyer, Diane Bass, told the Times the following: "Mathew Bowyer never met, spoke with, or texted, or had contact in any way with Shohei Ohtani," she said.

Per MLB rules, no employee is allowed to gamble on baseball (or softball, aka the "diamond sports"). They are permitted to legally gamble on other sports, but here's the pertinent rule to this incident:

Any player, umpire, or Club or League official or employee who places bets with illegal book makers, or agents for illegal book makers, shall be subject to such penalty as the Commissioner deems appropriate in light of the facts and circumstances of the conduct. Any player, umpire, or Club or League official or employee who operates or works for an illegal bookmaking business shall be subject to a minimum of a one-year suspension by the Commissioner. For purposes of this provision, an illegal bookmaker is an individual who accepts, places or handles wagers on sporting events from members of the public as part of a gaming operation that is unlawful in the jurisdiction in which the bets are accepted.

Ohtani opened his first season of a 10-year, $700 million deal with the Dodgers Wednesday in Seoul, South Korea. They won, 5-2, and Ohtani was 2 for 5 with a steal and an RBI. He was also the victim of a bomb threat before the opener.