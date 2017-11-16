Shohei Ohtani’s name is spelled “Ohtani”

Shohei Ohtani’s agents have clarified the English spelling of his last name

Shohei Ohtani/Otani has a name whose spelling has been the subject of some confusion. Many outlets use “Otani,” while other outlets use “Ohtani.” I’ve been using “Ohtani” on here, as it has been my understanding that that is his preference.

In any case, CAA, Ohtani’s agents, have apparently clarified the matter, saying that it is spelled “Ohtani” because, well, that’s what it says on the back of his jersey.

So when you are fantasizing about whether the Texas Rangers will sign Ohtani, or lamenting that they hoarded their J-2 money only to strike out on Ohtani, or say you’re glad they didn’t sign Ohtani because he’s just going to be a disappointment and a choker like Yu Darvish is (because you’re dumb and don’t appreciate good pitching or probably anything else, and probably live a miserable, unhappy existence), now you know how to spell the name.

Adjust your macros and spellchecks accordingly.