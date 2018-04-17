Shohei Ohtani's next start vs. David Price: MLB odds, line, picks for Red Sox vs. Angels on Tuesday

The top two teams in the American League begin a three-game series Tuesday when the Los Angeles Angels host the Boston Red Sox at 10:07 p.m. ET. Two of the game's top pitchers square off, as Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani faces Red Sox left-hander David Price.

The Angels are -153 on the money line, meaning it would take a $153 bet on Los Angeles to return $100. The over-under, or total number of runs Vegas expects to be scored, is 7.5.

Before you make any kind of pick, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The computer, on a 10-5 run on its money-line picks, has simulated this matchup 10,000 times, breaking down every conceivable batter vs. pitcher matchup to determine its money-line, over-under and run-line picks.

All three are high-rated picks by the computer. In fact, we'll tell you the computer is projecting a high-scoring game despite the elite pitching matchup, with the over hitting in 71 percent of simulations. That's in contrast to the general public, which is only backing the over 58 percent of the time.

But what about the money line (Angels -165) and run line (plus/minus 1.5 runs)? The computer's strong selections for those are in as well -- including a money-line selection that's hitting 15 percent more often than the odds say it should. It's a must-back position you can only see at SportsLine.

Boston is 13-2, second in the American League in batting average (.275) and runs scored (89). But the Sox offense looks up to the mighty Angels lineup, which leads the league in average (.291), runs (103) and home runs (26).

Which pitching staff can contain the opposition?

Ohtani, the pitching/hitting maestro, has matched the hype in Anaheim so far. On the mound, he has had two starts, winning them both with a 2.08 ERA and 18 strikeouts over just 13 innings. In those two starts -- both against Oakland -- Ohtani didn't allow a hit to 34 straight batters, with just one walk.

Price has been effective as well, sporting a 2.40 ERA and 11 K's in three starts. One issue for Price: The Angels are batting .289 against left-handed pitchers, second best in the majors.

Which side of Price vs. Ohtani should you back? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Red Sox-Angels money line cashes 15 percent more often than the odds imply, all from the computer model on 10-5 roll.