A chaotic and surreal scene unfolded inside Nationals Park Saturday night during a Padres-Nationals game, as gunfire was heard in and around the stadium. The game was stopped for the night in the bottom of the sixth inning with the Padres leading, 8-4.

The score of the game is far less important than the scene right outside the ballpark, however.

People on the scene described hearing multiple gun shots, which caused some panic in the crowd. Players from both bullpens could be seen hustling to the dugout to run down to the clubhouse.

Not only that, but players -- one person on the scene specifically said Fernando Tatis, Jr. -- were running into the stands to grab family and/or friends to bring into the clubhouse with them, as that was surely the safest place in the ballpark.

Initially, per those on the scene, the public address announcer told fans to stay put, as the shooter was outside the park. The video board reflected this as well.

Eventually, fans were allowed to leave through the center field or right field gates only.

The Washington D.C. police department has confirmed that there were two people who were shot and walked to an area hospital. The is not any word on their condition, but investigators and first responders were seen responding to the scene shortly after the incident.

The game will resume Sunday at 1:05 p.m. ET in Nationals Park with the scheduled game for Sunday to begin shortly after the conclusion of this one.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.