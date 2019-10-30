Should Justin Verlander's World Series struggles call into question his status as the Astros' ace?

The Houston Astros had rattled off three consecutive wins against the Washington Nationals in the World Series.

In addition, the Astros even held a 2-1 lead in the middle innings of Game 6 before the Nationals clawed their way back and came away with a 7-2 victory to force a Game 7. On Wednesday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," Samson pointed to Astros ace Justin Verlander as the scapegoat for Game 6's lackluster performance.

After all, Verlander tossed just five innings in which he surrendered three runs on five hits. In addition, Verlander walked three batters while only registering three strikeouts.

Verlander gave up an RBI single to third baseman Anthony Rendon in the first inning. In the fifth inning, Adam Eaton and Juan Soto smashed solo home runs to give the Nationals a 3-2 lead and one that they would ultimately retain for the remainder of the contest.

"When you have a chance to get your second ring in three years and you're the ace of a staff, you've got to do better than Verlander did," Samson said. "Everyone talks him that he's the guy, the co-ace, and maybe the Cy Young Award winner. Then explain to me how it's possible that he goes 93 pitches and he doesn't give you any length. 15 outs, that's all Verlander did. It's becoming a thing. He cannot win in the World Series."

This isn't the first time that Verlander has struggled in the series. In Game 2, Verlander surrendered four runs on seven hits while also walking three batters. The Nationals also got to Verlander early in that game courtesy of a two-run double from Rendon in the first inning.

Verlander's struggles have forced a Game 7 in which the Astros have to hope that Zack Greinke can outpitch Max Scherzer and bring the Astros a World Series title.