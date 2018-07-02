Shoulder surgery ends Indians righty Danny Salazar's season before it even had a chance to begin
Salazar had surgery Monday and has not pitch all season
The Cleveland Indians can stop holding out hope Danny Salazar would contribute this season.
On Monday, the team announced Salazar underwent right shoulder surgery that ends his season. He won't even pick up a baseball for 12-16 weeks, which suggests it was a fairly substantial procedure.
The 28-year-old Salazar has not pitched all this season after coming down with shoulder inflammation during an offseason workout in January. His rehab was progressing well a few weeks ago and at one point he even starting throwing off a mound, but Salazar had a setback in May and has been shut down since. Now his season is over.
Due to a series of shoulder and elbow woes, Salazar has been limited to 240 1/3 innings from 2016-18. He was very good in 2016, pitching to a 2.75 ERA with 118 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings before the All-Star break. Then his arm started to act up and Salazar hasn't been the same guy since.
With Salazar sidelined the Indians have cycled through several fifth starters this season, including Josh Tomlin, Adam Plutko, and Shane Bieber. Even if Salazar wouldn't have been able to return as a starter, he might've been able to help out of the bullpen. Now that is off the table as well.
The Indians come into Monday with a 45-37 record and a nine-game lead in the AL Central, undoubtedly the worst division in baseball.
