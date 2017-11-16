Shut up and take my money for this Carlos Martínez bobblehead - A Hunt and Peck

This is the greatest idea and I love it

Hello all! It is that time of year again! No, no, I am not talking about eating turkey, though I suppose it is also that time of year. I am talking about the time of year when the Cardinals unveil some days from their promotional schedule for the upcoming season. For those of you familiar with my work, you may remember how passionate I am about these works of art. You might remember my critically acclaimed pieces such as The Cardinals have another great giveaway and I NEED it - A Hunt and Peck, I need the Carlos Martínez bobblehead - A Hunt and Peck , Give me this Carlos Martínez and Matt Carpenter bobblehead - A Hunt and Peck, and Let Yadier Molina meeting his life-sized bobblehead fuel your soul - A Hunt and Peck, among other things.

Well, you can only imagine my reaction when I learned that one of the Cardinals promo items was a Carlos Martínez Mystery Hair Bobblehead. You might recall the starting pitcher’s hair was the source of much consternation among some Cardinals fans. The Cardinals have chosen to have a laugh at that in the BEST WAY POSSIBLE: immortalize it in bobblehead form.

We snagged a sneak peek at Fredbird's notebook during the 2018 #CardsPromo items meeting! Stay tuned as we'll be releasing our 2018 promotional schedule at the end of the month. pic.twitter.com/7YfQpymRFQ — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) November 9, 2017

Out of my way, folks. I NEED THIS. This better not be a cruel, sick joke.

what else is going on in baseball...

Judge, Bellinger named BBWAA Rookies of Year | MLB.com

Carlos Beltran retires after 20-year career | MLB.com

Braves tab Alex Anthopoulos as next GM | MLB.com

Remembering the first time that Major League Baseball came to Mexico | MLB.com

Dodgers in mix on Giancarlo Stanton talks | MLB.com

Let's remember all the times a pitcher very nearly threw a no-hitter in 2017 | MLB.com

General Managers’ View: Who Flies Below the Radar? | FanGraphs Baseball

Is Ohtani Really More Valuable in the AL? | FanGraphs Baseball

The Case for Acquiring Stanton | FanGraphs Baseball

Let’s Make One Thing Absolutely Clear About Aaron Judge | FanGraphs Baseball

Modern Hall of Fame Ballot: Ted Simmons, Alan Trammell, and (Not) Lou Whitaker | FanGraphs Baseball

Marlins return on Giancarlo Stanton trade might be less than hoped | SBNation.com

Ryon Healy trade: Mariners acquire corner infielder from Athletics | SBNation.com

2017 Cy Young Award: Corey Kluber and Max Scherzer win | SBNation.com

what the cardinals are up to...

Prospects pushing Cardinals to create room by moving outfielders | Derrick Goold: Bird Land | stltoday.com

Quick Hits: Goold on the Cardinals | Derrick Goold: Bird Land | stltoday.com

Cardinals prepare Fowler for possible move to corner outfield position | St. Louis Cardinals | stltoday.com

Report Has Cardinals Engaged in Trade Talks for MLB Saves Leader Alex Colome | 101Sports.com

If the Rotation is a Big Bust, a 'Big Bat' Won't Save the 2018 Cardinals | 101Sports.com

KNOW THINE ENEMY...

the nl central

Pirates dismiss Rene Gayo for taking kickback | Bucs Dugout

We might be seriously overlooking Scott Schebler | Red Reporter

The Cubs should give Anthony Rizzo a contract extension | Bleed Cubbie Blue

Tweet or e-mail me links @lil_scooter93 or at lil_scooter93 AT msn DOT com!