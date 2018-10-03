Six things the Cardinals should consider this offseason after narrowly missing the playoffs

When the margins wind up so tight -- the Cardinals finished 2 1/2 games out of playoff position and were in contention until the penultimate day of the regular season -- you can heavily traffic in "ifs."

If the Cardinals had fired Mike Matheny earlier in the season, or even over the previous winter, then things might have been different. If Marcell Ozuna and Matt Carpenter had found their levels earlier, then things might have been different. If Greg Holland hadn't provided the margin of defeat in a half-dozen or so early season losses, then things might have been different. If they'd made the tactical shift toward an improved defense earlier in the year ... if Dexter Fowler hadn't struggled so ... if injuries hadn't struck at the Yadier Molina-Carlos Martinez-Paul DeJong-Michael Wacha core ... if the bullpen had been settled earlier ... We could go on.

The reality, though, is that the Cardinals barged into playoff position not long after the firing of Matheny and the hiring of Mike Shildt only to fall out of it again. In the end, they missed the postseason for the third straight year -- the first time they've suffered such a drought since 1997-99 (back when there was one fewer path to the playoffs in each league). As such, there's much at stake in 2019. If they again come up shy of the playoffs, then you'll likely see changes in the upper reaches of the front office. When pondering whether that's likely, you must entertain a host of considerations -- some that bode well for 2019 and some that demand to be addressed. Consider the following a non-exhaustive list in no particular order:

1. Sort out the outfield situation

Harrison Bader, thanks mostly to his Gold Glove-caliber defense in center, has certainly earned the chance to lock down the up-the-middle spot long-term, and Ozuna is under control for another year. Assuming his shoulder is healthy heading into 2019, you may see production more in like with his 2017 breakout in Miami. And what of right field? There's a potential logjam there. Jose Martinez was better defensively there than he was at first base, but that's a fairly low bar to clear. In reality, he's an AL player, and the Cardinals should seek to move him, possibly in exchange for bullpen depth. The Cardinals should also look to move on from Fowler. Given his struggles in 2018 and the fact that he's still owed almost $50 million, he's obviously not going to fetch anything in trade. He needs the "sunk cost" approach. Cut him loose and move on.

As for the hole in right, Tyler O'Neill should be given the chance to win the job. His power, defensive capabilities, deceptively good baserunning, and pre-prime age (he won't turn 24 until June of next year) demand that the Cardinals see what they've got in him. To do that, he'll need regular playing time and a set role. Shildt, unlike Matheny, is likely willing to do that (witness the former's proper treatment of Kolten Wong). O'Neill as a regular would of course give the Cardinals an all-right-handed starting outfield, but that's not a new thing (Martinez and Tommy Pham also bat righty). A lefty-swinging fourth outfielder would be a sensible addition. Failing such an addition, perhaps in-house candidate Justin Williams -- a rare lefty among Cardinal outfield prospects -- can back up the corners while O'Neill and Yairo Munoz spell Bader in center when needed.

2. Add a third baseman

Matt Carpenter, who struggles at times defensively across the diamond, shouldn't see third again. Jedd Gyorko has been a solid-enough solution at the hot corner, but the roster flows better when he's a high-volume backup at all four infield positions. The dreamers will of course point to Manny Machado. While the Cardinals have certainly shown a willingness to spend big -- recall that they bid competitively for Jason Heyward and David Price and were willing to take on Giancarlo Stanton's contract -- they haven't been able to persuade any of those frontliners to come to St. Louis. As well, if Machado is insistent upon playing shortstop rather than his stronger position of third base, then he doesn't do anything to help the Cardinals' inconsistent infield defense. Obviously, Machado helps you at any position, but his coming to St. Louis seems like a longshot.

A more realistic tack is to pursue Josh Donaldson, ideally on a "prove it" pillow contract with a player option that allows him to re-enter the market in the winter of 2019-2020 should he come up big. Even if the market doesn't allow that -- his short-run success in Cleveland, however small the sample size, may have helped his position -- Donaldson, who turns 33 in December and has struggled to stay healthy over the last two seasons, isn't in line for a mega deal. He's likely to be a near-term upgrade of significant proportions, and the Cardinals would have hedges against continued injury problems in Gyorko, Munoz, and Patrick Wisdom.

As well, adding a primary third baseman like Donaldson would allow Gyorko to go into at least a partial platoon with Carpenter at first base. That's probably something Carpenter will need in what will be his age-33 campaign.

3. Don't trade Carlos Martinez

Perhaps his role moving forward is uncertain since he struggled to stay healthy as a member of the rotation but was huge out of the bullpen down the stretch. That, though, doesn't mean you part ways. Martinez is a 27-year-old with ace upside, a laudable willingness to help the team in any role, and a very reasonable contract from the team standpoint. Given that the Cardinals are aspiring to contend for at least the next season or three, that's not a player you dangle. That's a player you consider central to your aims. Despite the growing buzz of trade rumors, keep Martinez.

4. Bid Adam Wainwright adieu

He's a franchise legend who should one day have his No. 50 retired by the team, but he's also a 37-year-old pitcher who hasn't been both healthy and effective since 2014. It's a tough decision on the human level, but it shouldn't be a tough decision on a baseball level. Let the pending free agent walk or opt for retirement.

5. Stay away from free agent relievers

Suffice it to say, the St. Louis front office has not had a deft touch when it comes to free-agent relievers -- Holland, Luke Gregerson, and Brett Cecil, to cite just the last two offseasons. Even Bud Norris, effective for the early months of the season, wound up with below-average numbers by the standards of late-inning relievers. The system has plenty of young arms capable of fleshing out a bullpen. Certainly, some low-cost flyers and an NRI or three are in order, but going multiyear with market relievers is typically a bad idea for any team, let alone the Cardinals, who've shown a poor recent track record on that front.

Jordan Hicks will be be back, as will Dakota Hudson (assuming he's not in the rotation) and Dominic Leone. John Brebbia returns, and perhaps Daniel Poncedeleon is best deployed in the bullpen. The same goes for Luke Weaver. We've seen Martinez's capabilities as a reliever (although they'd prefer him to be a starter, of course), and don't forget about Alex Reyes. At this point, it's not prudent to assume anything insofar as Reyes is concerned, but it's also too soon to dismiss his tremendous upside.

6. Bolster the rotation via free agency

Given the general youth and role flexibility of the Cardinals' store of pitchers, there's a great deal of overlap when it comes to bullpen and rotation decision-making. Miles Mikolas looks like a cornerstone for 2019, and Jack Flaherty has ace ceiling. The uncertainly about Martinez is noted above, but he should certainly be in the rotation discussion. Weaver is similarly positioned, as are Poncedeleon, John Gant, and Austin Gomber. The same goes for "arriving soon" guys like Ryan Helsley and Genesis Cabrera.

They're not in a bad spot, but the addition of more of a known quantity is a sensible aim. As well, the addition of an established starter has the cascade effect of adding to the bullpen depth by sliding someone else down to the relief corps. Obviously, a splash like Patrick Corbin would be the best of all possible solutions, but he's going to be hotly pursued. Failing that, Dallas Keuchel, Charlie Morton, J.A. Happ, and maybe even a potential swingman like the revitalized Clay Buchholz should be considerations.

The Cardinals aren't desperate thanks to the pitching depth in the system, but sometimes being less than desperate is a good time to lean in that direction.

There's nothing the Cardinals can do about one prevailing reality, and that's the strength of the NL Central. Maybe, though, the Cubs will step back a bit from their 95-win pace, and perhaps the rotation questions and the possible regression of Christian Yelich (he's almost certainly not going to homer on 35 percent of his fly balls again) brings Milwaukee back a step or two. With a handful of targeted moves, the Cardinals can "ceiling" with a win total in low 90s in 2019, and most years that's enough for at least a spot in the knockout game.