Here are some of the top MLB Sleeper Fantasy picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Alex Bregman, Red Sox, over 1.5 total bases (1.82x)

Bregman has been hot of late, registering three multi-hit performances over the past five games. In a 14-1 win over Houston on Tuesday, he was 2-for-5 with a homer and two RBI. He was 3-for-4 with two doubles and a walk in a 5-4 loss at San Diego on Saturday. In 76 games this season, he is hitting .299 with 22 doubles, 16 homers and 50 RBI. SportsLine's model is projecting that he records 2.1 total bases on average against the Marlins on Friday, making this the value play with the 1.82x multiplier. Pick it at Sleeper:

Manny Machado, Padres over 1.5 total bases (1.89x)

Machado has hits in each of the last four games, including a double in Wednesday's 11-1 win over the San Francisco Giants. He was 3-for-5 with a double, walk and two runs scored in a 10-5 win at Arizona on Aug. 5. In 121 games this year, Machado is batting .296 with 30 doubles, 20 homers and 72 RBI. SportsLine's model is projecting that he records 2.4 total bases on average, making this the value play with the 1.89x multiplier.

Luis Castillo, Mariners, over 4.5 strikeouts (1.89x)

Castillo is one of Seattle's top hurlers, earning four wins in his last five decisions. He is coming off a no-decision in a 3-2 win over Tampa Bay on Aug. 8. In that game, he went seven innings, allowing five hits, two earned runs and no walks with five strikeouts. He has had five or more strikeouts in five of his last seven starts. In 24 starts this season, Castillo is 8-6 with a 3.19 ERA, 120 strikeouts and 37 walks. The model is projecting 5.4 strikeouts on average, making this the value play with the 1.89x multiplier.

