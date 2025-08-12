The Milwaukee Brewers will go for their 11th consecutive win against Paul Skenes and the Pittsburgh Pirates to highlight the MLB schedule on Tuesday, and you can use the latest Sleeper Fantasy promo code, which offers new users a 100% deposit match up to $100 using the code CBSSPORTS. The Brewers will try to keep their momentum going and distance themselves from the Chicago Cubs in the National League Central Division. The Brewers, who lead the NL Central by 6.5 games, will send ace Freddy Peralta to the mound, while Skenes enters the game with a sub-2.00 ERA. Pitching lines could be the way to go at MLB DFS sites like Sleeper Fantasy with aces such as Philadelphia's Ranger Suarez and the New York Yankees' Carlos Rodon making starts. There are also two WNBA games, including Dallas at Indiana and New York at Los Angeles, so there will be plenty of props and parlays to consider. Click here to get the latest Sleeper Fantasy bonus code for new users:

How to claim the Sleeper Fantasy bonus code on Tuesday

Here are three easy steps for how to use Sleeper bonus code CBSSPORTS. Follow these steps to claim your Sleeper sign-up bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button above to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Sleeper or click here.



How to enter the Sleeper bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information. Make sure there is a Sleeper bonus code being applied in the promotion section: enter CBSSPORTS if it is not already there.



How to Activate Sleeper bonus code For new users: make a deposit of at least $10 into your Sleeper allet. This deposit will be matched 100% up to a maximum of $100, providing you with bonus credits equal to your deposit amount. Note that the bonus funds must be used to enter contests before they can be withdrawn.

Best MLB Sleeper Fantasy picks for August 12

Here are some of the top MLB Sleeper Fantasy picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Paul Skenes, Pirates, more than 6.5 strikeouts (1.59x)

Skenes may be 7-8 on the season, but he sports a 1.94 ERA. He has 162 strikeouts in 144 innings pitched. He has registered seven or more strikeouts in each of his last three starts. In a 6-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 27, he pitched six innings, allowing three hits and one walk, while striking out nine. SportsLine's model is projecting 6.9 strikeouts for Skenes on Tuesday against the Brewers. Pick it at Sleeper:

Oneil Cruz, more than 1.5 total bases (2.61x)

Cruz has hit Milwaukee pitching throughout his career. In 31 games against the Brewers, he is hitting .254 with eight doubles, one triple, nine homers and 24 RBI. In the series against Milwaukee in May, he was 5-for-13 with a triple, three homers and four RBI. SportsLine's model is projecting that he records 1.7 total bases on average, making this the value play with the 2.61x multiplier.

Max Muncy, Dodgers, more than 0.5 RBI (2.31x)

The third baseman has been red hot, with hits in four of his last five games. He hit a three-run home run on Monday and was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in a 9-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday. In 88 games this season, he is batting .262 with 10 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 64 RBI. The model is projecting 0.8 RBI on average, making this the value play with the 2.31x multiplier.

Combine picks for a parlay on Sleeper Fantasy for a potential payout of 9.58x:

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every MLB game, which you can use to help guide you in making MLB betting picks on Sleeper Fantasy. Check them out and then get a 100% deposit match on Sleeper Fantasy up to $100 using code CBSSPORTS.