A pair of red-hot National League Central foes will highlight the MLB schedule on Tuesday, and you can use the latest Sleeper Fantasy promo code, which offers new users a 100% deposit match up to $100 using the code CBSSPORTS. The Reds and Cubs will battle as the National League pennant chase reaches a fever pitch. Chicago has the second-best record in MLB, but trails Milwaukee by three games in the division, while Cincinnati trails San Diego by three games for an NL Wild Card spot. RBI lines could be popular plays at MLB DFS sites like Sleeper Fantasy with huge sluggers like Pete Crow-Armstrong and Elly De La Cruz looking in to knock in a few runs. There are also five WNBA games and six Leagues Cup matches, so there will be plenty of props and parlays to consider. Click here to get the latest Sleeper Fantasy bonus code for new users:

How to claim the Sleeper Fantasy bonus code on Tuesday

Here are three easy steps for how to use Sleeper bonus code CBSSPORTS. Follow these steps to claim your Sleeper sign-up bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button above to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Sleeper or click here.



How to enter the Sleeper bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information. Make sure there is a Sleeper bonus code being applied in the promotion section: enter CBSSPORTS if it is not already there.



How to Activate Sleeper bonus code For new users: make a deposit of at least $10 into your Sleeper allet. This deposit will be matched 100% up to a maximum of $100, providing you with bonus credits equal to your deposit amount. Note that the bonus funds must be used to enter contests before they can be withdrawn.

Best MLB Sleeper Fantasy picks for August 5

Here are some of the top MLB Sleeper Fantasy picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Riley Greene, Tigers, more than 1.5 total bases (2.16x)

Greene has 35 multi-hit games on the season and has a pair of homers against Twins pitching this season. In a 12-2 win over Arizona on July 29, he was 3-for-5 with two doubles, one home run and three RBI. SportsLine's model is projecting 2.1 total bases for Greene on Tuesday against Minnesota. Pick it at Sleeper:

Kyle Schwarber, Phillies, more than 1.5 total bases (1.83x)

Schwarber has been on fire. He has five hits over his last eight at-bats, and is coming off a 3-for-5 performance with two home runs and six RBI in a 13-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday. He has three multi-hit games over the past six. SportsLine's model is projecting that he records 1.9 total bases on average, making this the value play with the 1.83x multiplier.

Freddy Peralta, Brewers, More than 5.5 strikeouts (1.58x)

Milwaukee's ace has faced the Braves eight times in his career and is averaging 5.875 strikeouts per appearance. In 39.1 innings against Atlanta, he has registered 47 strikeouts and is 4-2, including seven starts. He has five or more strikeouts in seven of his last nine appearances in 2025. The model is projecting 6.1 against the Braves on Tuesday.

Combine picks for a parlay on Sleeper Fantasy for a potential payout of 5.14x:

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every MLB game, which you can use to help guide you in making MLB betting picks on Sleeper Fantasy. Check them out and then get a 100% deposit match on Sleeper Fantasy up to $100 using code CBSSPORTS.