A potential AL postseason preview on Thursday could be the ideal opportunity to apply the latest Sleeper Fantasy promo code, which offers new users a 100% deposit match up to $100 using the code CBSSPORTS. Tigers vs. Blue Jays features a pair of division leaders locking up, as All-Stars Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Javier Baez could be popular in Sleeper Fantasy prop picks. Speaking of stars, three-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson and Vegas will visit the Indiana Fever, who remain without Caitlin Clark. You could make WNBA prop bets, MLB picks or combine the two in a Sleeper Fantasy parlay card. Click here to get the latest Sleeper Fantasy promo code for new users:

How to claim the Sleeper Fantasy bonus code on Thursday

Here are three easy steps for how to use Sleeper promo code CBSSPORTS. Follow these steps to claim your Sleeper sign-up bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button above to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Sleeper or click here.



How to enter the Sleeper bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information. Make sure there is a Sleeper bonus code being applied in the promotion section: enter CBSSPORTS if it is not already there.



How to Activate Sleeper bonus code For new users: make a deposit of at least $10 into your Sleeper allet. This deposit will be matched 100% up to a maximum of $100, providing you with bonus credits equal to your deposit amount. Note that the bonus funds must be used to enter contests before they can be withdrawn.

Best MLB Sleeper Fantasy picks for July 24

Here are some of the top MLB Sleeper Fantasy picks without boosts from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays, More than 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (1.57x)

Perhaps no hitter in all of baseball is having a better week than Guerrero who's had multiple hits + runs + RBI in each of his last four games. Over this stretch, his eight hits are tied for the most in MLB, his five runs scored are the fourth-most, and he's also driven in four runs. Guerrero will benefit on Thursday from having a night game at Detroit as the slugger sees the ball much better once the sun goes down as his OPS is exactly 100 points higher this season in night games than day games. The model projects 2.26 hits + runs + RBI for Toronto's first baseman. Pick it at Sleeper:

Nolan Arenado, Cardinals, More than 0.5 hits (1.40x)

The eight-time All-Star may no longer be playing at that level, but his bat could go off on Thursday. Arenado gets to face another former All-Star in Yu Darvish, who has struggled since making his season debut earlier this month. Darvish's ERA and hits allowed per 9 IP are both career-worsts, and he's been hammered by Arenado in prior matchups. The third baseman owns a slash line of .391/.417/.783 across 24 plate appearances versus the pitcher, including four hits in his last six ABs versus Darvish.

Julio Rodriguez, Mariners, Less than 1.5 total bases (1.67x)

Rodriguez is on a six-game drought without an extra base hit, which certainly hurts his chances at getting more than 1.5 total bases. Also hurting is the face that he's hitting .083 (1 for 12) versus Angels' starter Yusei Kikuchi. That one base hit was also a single, so even if Rodriguez was to collect a knock on Thursday, all signs point to it going for just one base.

Combine picks for a parlay on Sleeper Fantasy for a potential payout of 3.64x:

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every MLB game, which you can use to help guide you in making MLB picks on Sleeper Fantasy. Check them out and then get a 100% deposit match on Sleeper Fantasy up to $100 using code CBSSPORTS.