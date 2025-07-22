All 30 MLB teams and 10 WNBA squads are in action Tuesday, making it the perfect day to check out the latest Sleeper Fantasy bonus code, which offers new users a 100% deposit match up to $100 using code CBSSPORTS. Sleeper Fantasy offers MLB pick'em games, WNBA pick'em game, as well as other sports, where you select over/under for a variety of MLB player props and WNBA player props. For Tuesday, Angel Reese's over/under for points is 14.5, while Paige Bueckers' is 16.5. In MLB, NL Rookie of the Year candidate Jake Misiorowski has an over/under of 6.5 strikeouts, and those are just a few of the Fantasy Sleeper props on the board for Tuesday. Click here to get the latest Sleeper Fantasy bonus code for new users:

How to claim the Sleeper Fantasy bonus code on Tuesday

Here are three easy steps for how to use Sleeper promo code CBSSPORTS. Follow these steps to claim your Sleeper sign-up bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button above to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Sleeper or click here.



How to enter the Sleeper bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information. Make sure there is a Sleeper bonus code being applied in the promotion section: enter CBSSPORTS if it is not already there.



How to Activate Sleeper bonus code For new users: make a deposit of at least $10 into your Sleeper allet. This deposit will be matched 100% up to a maximum of $100, providing you with bonus credits equal to your deposit amount. Note that the bonus funds must be used to enter contests before they can be withdrawn.

Best MLB Sleeper Fantasy picks for July 22

Here are some of the top MLB Sleeper Fantasy picks without boosts from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Aaron Judge, Yankees, Over 1.5 total bases (2.09x)

Judge has risen to the occasion on the road recently, surpassing 1.5 total bases 11 of his past 16 road games against teams with a winning record, which is what he'll see against the Blue Jay on Tuesday. He's also hit Toronto pitching hard this year with a .400 average and a monster 1.303 OPS. The model is projecting 2.5 total bases for Judge on Tuesday. Pick it at Sleeper:

Casey Mize, Over 4.5 strikeouts (1.90x)

The former top overall pick is having his best MLB season, entering this matchup against the Pirates at 9-3 with a 3.15 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP. His command has been pinpoint as he has a career-best 3.5 K/BB ratio. Mize has cleared his strikeout line in six of his past 10 starts, and SportsLine's model is projecting him to have 5.3 strikeouts against a weak Pirates lineup that strikes out 8.7 times per game on average.

Ozzie Albies, Over 0.5 hits (1.39x)

In the midst of perhaps his worst professional season, Albies has finally found some confidence at the plate. He now has at least one hit in nine of his past 12 games. He was seeing the ball well in the opener against the Giants, picking up a hit and two walks in four at-bats. The model projects that he'll picks up 0.8 hits on Tuesday, making this one of its favorite MLB Sleeper Fantasy picks. Go pick it at Sleeper now:

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every MLB game, which you can use to help guide you in making MLB picks on Sleeper Fantasy. Check them out and then get a 100% deposit match on Sleeper Fantasy up to $100 using code CBSSPORTS.