Slumping Mariners promote J.P. Crawford and Shed Long, who could form Seattle's double-play combo of the future

Fans of the Seattle Mariners haven't had much to cheer about lately. The Mariners have dropped 18 of their past 25 games after starting the season 13-2, and -- depending on how things go in Boston this weekend -- could return home with a losing record. On Thursday, the Mariners suffered a pair of notable wrist injuries: one to Dylan Moore that has landed him on the injured list, and another to Dee Gordon, who has so far avoided the shelf.

If there is a bright side to malaise, it's that it precipitates change. For example, the Mariners responded to the injuries to Gordon and Moore by promoting J.P. Crawford and Shed Long, a pair acquired in winter trades who could form Seattle's double-play combination of the future.

Crawford is the better known of the two, having spent years near the top of prospect lists as a member of the Philadelphia Phillies. Though he's only 24 years old, he fell out of favor with the Phils in part due to their depth and in part due poor play across 72 big-league games. Seattle acquired Crawford in the Jean Segura trade with the belief that a change of scenery could help him live up to his past promise -- that being a fast-moving and hard-throwing shortstop with a disciplined approach befitting the top-of-the-order hitter.

Whether or not Crawford can reach that level is anyone's guess. He had performed well in Triple-A, hitting .319/.420/.457 with three home runs and three steals in 31 games played. Given how Tim Beckham has cooled off since a torrid stretch to begin the year, it stands to reason Crawford could become Seattle's most-days starting shortstop.

Long, 23, was traded twice this past winter. Once from the Cincinnati Reds to the New York Yankees in the Sonny Gray deal, then again to the Mariners in exchange for outfield prospect Josh Stowers. Why the fuss? Because Long has the chance to add some thunder to the lineup.

While Long is listed at just 5-foot-8, his best tool might be his power. He'll join the Mariners having hit .276/.350/.504 in 32 Triple-A games, and to be certain that slugging percentage isn't merely a product of his above-average speed: he was well on his way to posting an ISO over. 150 for the fourth time in five tries. His swing-and-miss tendencies married to his willingness to work deep counts means he's likely to strike out a fair amount -- which, in turn, will likely limit his average.

Traditionally a second baseman, Long has played more third base this season than any other position. He has seen action at the keystone too, of course, as well as some time in left. His defense has always been considered subpar, so it's to be seen where the Mariners play him -- especially if/when Gordon is ready to return to the lineup. Still, his bat-first profile should feel like a familiar one considering the complexion of Seattle's lineup.

Together, Crawford and Long may not do much to change the Mariners' fortunes this season. They could, however, form a tandem up-the-middle for years to come. At minimum, their introductions will give Seattle fans a reprieve from what's been a long few weeks.