So far, Christian Yelich owns the Cardinals as much as the Brewers own the NL Central

The biggest individual performance of Monday was the reigning NL MVP, Brewers right fielder Christian Yelich.

Not only did Yelich make a few outstanding defensive plays, but he hit three homers and drove home seven runs (both tying Brewers franchise records). Here are the three blasts:

Yelich is now hitting .354/.449/.785 with eight homers and 22 RBI. It might seem like he's terrorizing everyone in baseball and, well, he has been playing well against everyone but there's a twist.

Here's Yelich against the Cardinals this season: 9 for 16 (.562), seven walks (.697 OPB), seven home runs, 15 RBI.

Surely someone has done that Wikipedia trick where you change the name of the Cardinals owner to Yelich by now. That is some serious damage to do against one team.

When we expand our horizons to the Brewers, they also own something: The entire NL Central.

The Brewers opened the season by going 3-1 against the Cardinals. They then swept the Reds in three games before taking two of three from the Cubs. After a 2-4 road trip, they returned home Monday to win against the Cardinals again.

The Brewers are 9-2 against the NL Central and 2-4 outside it. With baseball's unbalanced schedule, who cares about the non-division games at this rate. If the Brewers continue to dominate within the division, they will repeat as NL Central champions.

And Yelich probably isn't very popular in St. Louis right about now.