So why did Francisco Lindor apologize for celebrating his home run in Puerto Rico? He shouldn't have to

The feel-good story of Tuesday night was Indians star Francisco Lindor. More importantly, for our purposes, he's Puerto Rican Francisco Lindor. It was Lindor's first major-league game in Puerto Rico and the first game in Puerto Rico since it was devastated by Hurrican Maria last year. The feel-good story? Lindor's two-run home run, which put the Indians on top for good:

Listen to the crowd explode. Look at people hugging in the stands. The chant. The curtain call. What a moment. Lindor was understandably excited, but not over the top in my estimation. That's why it was weird to see this after the game:

Lindor said he loves the game, respects the game and did not try to disrespect Twins. He apologized if he offended anyone while celebrating his home run on the bases. #PuertoRicoSeries — Jesse Sanchez (@JesseSanchezMLB) April 18, 2018

As happens in these days of social media, Twitter was set virtually aflame with people springing to Lindor's defense and many accused the Twins of being the fun police. The only problem was the Twins didn't say a word about it. From a beat writer who was in the clubhouse:

20-hour travel/work day and counting. I will not be drawn into anything at this hour. Point is: No #mntwins mentioned Lindor's trot in the postgame. Odorizzi did use the term "World Series theatrics" in explaining Lindor's popularity here. He was speaking of 2016. https://t.co/SI1pU24aNH — Mike Berardino (@MikeBerardino) April 18, 2018

Let's not make this anymore than it was. Lindor wasn't apologizing because anyone on the Twins said anything to him. Was he apologizing because baseball has this big ol' evil culture that tamps down fun and wouldn't dare let him be excited in this moment? That's a bit hyperbolic in this situation, no? Maybe he just thought afterward something like, "man, I was so fired up I don't even realize how crazy I went" and wanted to make sure he didn't look bad in anyone's eyes? Maybe he didn't think through it at all and just said it. Is it really that big a deal?

Everything doesn't have to be a big deal. Lindor provided the feel-good moment of the night and afterward apologized for something he didn't need to apologize for. There's no harm anywhere in here. Anyone trying to make more of it should probably settle down and just re-watch the highlight. It's enjoyable. You can crack a smile.