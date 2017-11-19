Solid pitching is available this offseason
Morning news and notes for Sunday, November 19, 2017.
It’s the Sunday before Thanksgiving and there’s virtually nothing going on in the world of baseball just yet. The next big event will be the Winter Meetings, but those won’t start until December 10. I’d be shocked to see any big time free agent signings between now and then.
Tribe News
Around the League
- There are a ton of talented starting pitchers on the free agent market this winter, but there are a handful of relief pitchers, such as Mike Minor, who could make a huge impact in 2018 as well.
- Superstar Shohei Otani from the Nippon Ham Fighters wants to pitch and hit in MLB next season.
- The Cardinals really, really need to succeed in 2018 for...reasons. Because if they miss the playoffs again, it will be the first time that they’ve missed the postseason in three consecutive seasons since 1997-1999. Oh the humanity!
- LeBron James’ trainer has helped Miguel Cabrera lose some weight this winter.
- The worst hitter in baseball also hit 30 home runs in 2017. Funny, I don’t remember Michael Martinez hitting 30 home runs.
