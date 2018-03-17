Someone will win $10,000 from a baseball team after UMBC upset Virginia

History was made Friday night, as the 16-seed University of Maryland Baltimore County Retrievers upset the No. 1 overall seed Virginia Cavaliers in the first round of the NCAA Division I basketball tournament. They blew them out too, 74-54. Prior to Friday, No. 16 seeds were 0-135 in the tournament. Our college hoops teams has everything you need to know about March Madness.

UMBC's upset will net one lucky fan $10,000, courtesy of the St. Paul Saints, an independent baseball team. The Saints held a Twitter promotion that would pay a fan $10,000 if a No. 16 seed beat a No. 1 seed this year.

We don't have a billion dollars like @WarrenBuffett, but our GM @DerekSharrer has officially gone mad. The Saints will give away $10,000 if a 16 seed beats a 1 seed in #MarchMadness2018. All you have to do is retweet this to enter & we'll choose one winner if it happens. — St. Paul Saints (@StPaulSaints) March 12, 2018

"Someone on our staff, who shall remain nameless, brought this idea to me and said it was a foolproof promotion," said Saints GM Derek Sharrer in a statement. "Now, thanks to this former staff member, I mean, this creative genius, we are going to make someone's day by giving them $10,000. We're all about family affordable fun with the Saints and the winner will be able to bring a lot of families to CHS Field this season."

The drawing will be held March 20 at 1pm CT, and you'll be able to watch on the club's Facebook page and Twitter feed. As of this writing, nearly 16,000 people have retweeted the contest tweet, making them eligible for the $10,000 prize. You still have three days to retweet it and throw your hat in the ring.

The St. Paul Saints were founded in 1993 and are part of the independent American Association. Last season their roster included former big leaguers Dan Johnson, Caleb Thielbar, and Mark Hamburger. Darryl Strawberry and Hall of Famer Jack Morris are among the notable Saints alumni.