Something at Citi Field caught on fire in a display case while the Mets are out of town

The New York Mets are continuing their series on the road against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night. It's a good thing, too, because Citi Field proved to be a wee bit unsafe on Wednesday afternoon.

Take a look at this video, presented on Twitter by Daniel Mosher. Pay close enough attention and you'll see flames as well as smoke pouring out from within Citi Field:

Unsure what happened but I heard a loud blast at Citi Field and then saw smoke and this fire. Hoping for everyone’s safety. pic.twitter.com/I3w1YWjfVn — Daniel Mosher (@DanielMosherNY) May 30, 2018

Here's another look:

The New York City Fire Department's automated alert system subsequently tweeted this, confirming the fire was under control and concerned a display case:

FDNYalerts QNS ALL HANDS 120-01 ROOSEVELT AVE, (CITI FIELD STADIUM) FIRE IN A DISPLAY CASE, UNDER CONTROL — FDNYalerts (@FDNYAlerts) May 30, 2018

Soon thereafter the fire was extinguished and the Mets released a statement regarding the situation:

In a statement, the Mets say "the fire in the Jackie Robinson Rotunda this afternoon was in a contained area and extinguished by the fire suppression system prior to the arrival of the fire department. There was minimal damage which was non-structural ... no one was hurt.” — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) May 30, 2018

The Mets are scheduled to return to Citi Field on Thursday to host the Chicago Cubs.