Something at Citi Field caught on fire in a display case while the Mets are out of town

The Mets are on the road, but Citi Field still had something going on

The New York Mets are continuing their series on the road against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night. It's a good thing, too, because Citi Field proved to be a wee bit unsafe on Wednesday afternoon.

Take a look at this video, presented on Twitter by Daniel Mosher. Pay close enough attention and you'll see flames as well as smoke pouring out from within Citi Field:

Here's another look:

The New York City Fire Department's automated alert system subsequently tweeted this, confirming the fire was under control and concerned a display case:

Soon thereafter the fire was extinguished and the Mets released a statement regarding the situation:

The Mets are scheduled to return to Citi Field on Thursday to host the Chicago Cubs.

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

