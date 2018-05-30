Something at Citi Field caught on fire in a display case while the Mets are out of town
The Mets are on the road, but Citi Field still had something going on
The New York Mets are continuing their series on the road against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night. It's a good thing, too, because Citi Field proved to be a wee bit unsafe on Wednesday afternoon.
Take a look at this video, presented on Twitter by Daniel Mosher. Pay close enough attention and you'll see flames as well as smoke pouring out from within Citi Field:
Here's another look:
The New York City Fire Department's automated alert system subsequently tweeted this, confirming the fire was under control and concerned a display case:
Soon thereafter the fire was extinguished and the Mets released a statement regarding the situation:
The Mets are scheduled to return to Citi Field on Thursday to host the Chicago Cubs.
