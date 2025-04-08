Houston Astros right-handed starter Spencer Arrighetti suffered a broken thumb on his pitching hand on Monday, the club announced. While a roster move has yet to be announced, Arrighetti is presumably bound for the 15-day injured list.

As Astros manager Joe Espada explained to reporters, Arrighetti suffered the injury while playing catch in the outfield in Seattle prior to Monday night's game and was struck on the hand by a line drive during Mariners batting practice.

The 25-year-old Arrighetti has made two starts this season and over those combined 9 ⅔ innings, he's pitched to a 5.59 ERA with eight strikeouts and five walks. As a rookie in 2024, he put up an ERA+ of 86 in 145 innings. He had been slated to make his next start on Friday in the Astros' series opener against the Los Angeles Angels. Thursday's off day will help the Astros structure their rotation moving forward, and long man Ryan Gusto could be pressed into rotation duty.

Assuming Arrighetti does go on the IL, he'll join multiple other starting pitchers, although Lance McCullers Jr.'s return to the Houston rotation should be coming soon.

The Astros enter Monday night's road contest against the Mariners with a 4-5 record and in third place in the American League West.