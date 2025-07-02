The Atlanta Braves placed right-hander Spencer Schwellenbach on the injured list on Wednesday because of a fractured right elbow. In a corresponding move, the Braves recalled lefty Austin Cox from Triple-A Gwinnett. The Braves also designated veteran outfielder Alex Verdugo for assignment, clearing the way for the return of fellow outfielder Jurickson Profar from his 80-game suspension for failing a performance-enhancing drug test, and activated reliever Daysbel Hernandez from the injured list while demoting righty Kevin Herget to the minors.

Schwellenbach, 25, is the latest loss for a Braves team that can't seem to catch a break. He told reporters that he felt sore after pitching on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, a seven-inning start in which he gave up just one run. He's expected to be shut down for four weeks, with the hope being that he can return to the club come September. It's to be seen who the Braves turn to when Schwellenbach's spot in the rotation comes up on Friday.

Schwellenbach joins reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Chris Sale and right-handers Reynaldo López and AJ Smith-Shawver on Atlanta's injured list. At times this season, the Braves have also had to proceed without Spencer Strider and star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., though both are active right now. The Braves, perhaps predictably, have underperformed this season: they entered Wednesday with a 38-46 record despite a positive run differential. That leaves Atlanta in fourth place in the National League East, as well as 7 ½ games back in the hunt for the third and final NL wild-card spot.

In 17 starts this season, Schwellenbach has compiled a 3.09 ERA (133 ERA+) and a 6.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio. His contributions have been worth an estimated 1.7 Wins Above Replacement, according to Baseball Reference's calculations.