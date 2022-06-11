The Atlanta Braves extended their winning streak, the longest active in Major League Baseball, to nine games on Friday with a 4-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates (box score).
The Braves were led by rookie right-hander Spencer Strider, who recorded the longest appearance of his big-league career by tossing 5 ⅔ shutout innings. He surrendered four hits and a walk on 92 pitches, all the while punching out eight Pirates. Strider coerced a game-high 18 whiffs, including 11 on his fastball. Said heater, undoubtedly one of the best in the majors, averaged 97.7 mph and topped out at 100.5 mph.
Spencer Strider, 97mph ⛽️ ...and Patented Strider K-Rouette. 🩰⛸️ pic.twitter.com/7pZenhZ6p4— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 11, 2022
Strider was making his third start since joining the Braves rotation in late May. His seasonal totals now stand at a 2.35 ERA and a 3.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 38 innings.
Offensively, the Braves were paced by shortstop and impending free agent Dansby Swanson. He notched three hits, including a home run, and drove in a pair of runs. (Matt Olson and Ozzie Albies also drove in runs.) Here's a look at Swanson's home run:
Dansby Swanson.— Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) June 11, 2022
All-Star him.https://t.co/J3YYeUXXXV pic.twitter.com/DFjxUIO2Ql
Swanson entered the evening hitting .278/.348/.426 (112 OPS+) with six home runs in 58 games. He's been particularly good since the calendar flipped to May, batting .311/.378/.467 with five of those home runs in his prior 36 games before Friday.
The Braves entered Friday with a 31-27 record, putting them 6 ½ games back of the New York Mets in the National League East. The Mets were in action -- and leading by a 3-0 margin -- versus the San Diego Padres at press time. (You can follow along with that contest by using our GameTracker.)