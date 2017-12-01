Sporcle Friday: Last year’s free agents
Baseball has a lot of money.
The hot stove still has yet to heat up this off-season, but we will have a few free agents in Kansas City to worry about, namely Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas, Lorenzo Cain, Mike Minor, Jason Vargas, and Alcides Escobar. But do you even remember last year’s free agents? The Royals signed a few and lost a few. Of the top 25 players in total value of guaranteed money, how many free agents from the 2016-2017 off-season can you name?
