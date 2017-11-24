Sporcle Friday: Longest Homers by non-Mariners in Safeco

Sad Dingers.

I regret to inform you that not all homers are joyful. To prove this point, I compiled a quiz requiring participants to name every non-Mariner to hit 415-plus foot dingers at Safeco Field this season. Good luck.

Link!

