Sporcle Friday: Longest Homers by non-Mariners in Safeco
Sad Dingers.
I regret to inform you that not all homers are joyful. To prove this point, I compiled a quiz requiring participants to name every non-Mariner to hit 415-plus foot dingers at Safeco Field this season. Good luck.
Link!
